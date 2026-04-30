Credit: TNT Sports

Eddie Olczyk is embarking on one of the most unique weeks that any sports broadcaster in American television will ever have.

On Tuesday night, he called Game 5 of the Western Conference first-round Stanley Cup Playoff series between the Edmonton Oilers and the Anaheim Ducks for TNT. After the game, he will begin the journey to Churchill Downs to work the 152nd Kentucky Derby race weekend for NBC.

It’s a double that Olczyk has done for over a decade. And it’s something that he has continued ever since he moved from NBC to TNT Sports in 2021, as TNT and ESPN took over NHL broadcasting rights. But this year, the longtime player, coach, and broadcaster also had the opportunity to call the USA winning their first gold medal in men’s hockey since 1980 in an epic overtime victory against Canada.

Gold medal memories

If you ask Eddie Olczyk to name his favorite broadcasting moments, a mix of hockey and horse racing comes immediately to mind. There is Sidney Crosby’s overtime goal in Vancouver in 2010 and American Pharaoh’s Triple Crown triumph in 2015. But for what it meant to himself as a USA Hockey veteran and for the sport as a whole, Jack Hughes’ goal stands at the top.

“Being in Milan and seeing firsthand something that I grew up as a kid playing hockey and seeing the Miracle on Ice in 1980 and having played in the Olympics myself in 1984 and following in the footsteps of the Miracle on Ice team and wanting to be a part of that some day, and I was lucky enough to do that when I was 17, all the years later and all the close calls and actually seeing that happen, the most recent gold medal game in Milan would be number one,” Olczyk told Awful Announcing from Edmonton this week.

“There’s so many emotions that went into it individually and professionally and being a part of the first gold medal call in 46 years would definitely be at the top of a Mount Rushmore of broadcasting.”

As he has traveled throughout the NHL this season in his work for TNT and the Seattle Kraken, Olczyk has personally thanked members of Team USA who brought home the gold from Milan. And with the women’s team also winning a gold medal of their own thrillingly, it could be a transformational moment for hockey.

“I can only speak to what it did for me as a young hockey player,” Olczyk reflected. It inspired me to want to play what ends up being what I feel and know is the greatest game in the world. All the different people the Olympics pulled with the ultimate daily double with the women and the men, the impact it did have and will have, we’re seeing it right across the country. The importance of the exposure of the game, seeing that players come from every quadrant of the country, to allow young boys and girls to dream just like I did in 1980, to think how awesome it would be to be a part of Team USA and play in the Olympics, the game of hockey wins.”

From Edmonton to Louisville

On Tuesday night, Eddie Olczyk was in Edmonton preparing to call Game 5 of the Western Conference first-round Stanley Cup playoff series between the Oilers and Anaheim Ducks. After the game, he will take the rare journey from Edmonton and travel 1,686 miles to Louisville for the 152nd Kentucky Derby.

The hockey veteran’s role as a horse racing handicapper for NBC comes from a love of the sport that dates back years. Incredibly, his career as a broadcaster in the sport of kings predates his television career in hockey. Olczyk first became an expert during the 1994 NHL lockout, when he was the in-house handicapper for the Meadowlands Racetrack.

To excel in multiple sports takes a special talent. Olczyk’s TNT partner, Kenny Albert, is a testament to that, setting the record for the most nationally televised pro sports broadcasts this week across the NBA, MLB, NFL, and NHL. But very few analysts in the broadcast world even dare to take on multiple sports because it could pose a risk that they might not be as well-versed in one as in another. Fans expect their expert analysts to be real experts, either from firsthand experience or from a unique, well-informed perspective built over a number of years.

Against all odds, Ed Olczyk takes it to the next level because he’s not just calling two different sports in hockey and horse racing; he’s covering sports that center on two different species. This Saturday will be his 12th Kentucky Derby broadcast for NBC, to go along with 17 Stanley Cup Final appearances between TNT and NBC.

And when it comes to balancing working the biggest race of the year in the midst of the stretch run of the hockey season, it keeps him on his toes.

“There is no better time of year, playoff time in the NHL, and the Run for the Roses and the Fillies running for the Lilies on Friday night in primetime on NBC. The work aspect of it gets challenging, especially Derby week, because I’m here in Edmonton getting ready to call Game 5 between the Ducks and Oilers on TNT, then head to Louisville. Considering where I am it’s challenging to get to Louisville at an early hour, so tomorrow’s day will be catching up on the schedule for Thursday’s rehearsals and what the plan is for the shows, making sure equipment works, and getting where the production team at NBC wants me to get,” Olczyk said.

“As far as handicapping and the two big races that everyone is concerned about, we have 8 races on Friday and 13 or 14 on Saturday, so there’s a lot of things to get caught up on, but I’ve been cramming on plane rides and knowing what the fields are and the post positions for the big races. It’s challenging, but it’s very rewarding. It’s always been a passion of mine, and to be a part of a huge hockey game and my bosses at TNT allow me to jump off and do the Derby coverage for NBC, I appreciate that relationship.”

Eddie Olczyk isn’t quite ready to break news on who his Derby pick will be on Saturday’s coverage on NBC, but he is a big fan of Renegade, the winner of the 2026 Kentucky Derby and one of the pre-race favorites. As far as his handicapper’s pick to lift the Stanley Cup, he sees the Colorado Avalanche separating themselves from the rest of the field. But when it comes to making a prognostication of prognostications between his two favorite sports, he feels more confident in his Derby picks versus any potential hockey predictions.

“I’ve seen a lot of things happen in the game of hockey, and that puck seems to bounce a crazy way,” Olczyk stated. “I probably would feel more confident in picking the Derby winner than giving a Cup winner. Even though I think it’s Colorado and, everyone else, there’s some really good teams out there.”

“It touches us all”

Through all the high points of 2026, Eddie Olczyk takes nothing for granted. The analyst was diagnosed with Stage 3 colon cancer in 2017 while working with the Chicago Blackhawks. He cites the support of his family, friends, and co-workers in helping him through his most challenging time. And he’s learned the irreplaceable value of expressing to people in his life the value that they have to him.

His emotional message on Hockey Fights Cancer night earlier this season represents just how special it is to him to continue to have the platform that he does.

“You are not alone.” 💜 Powerful message from our Eddie Olczyk on #HockeyFightsCancer night, sharing his words of advice through his own battle with cancer. pic.twitter.com/bYQWGjdn4p — NHLonTNT (@NHL_On_TNT) November 5, 2025

“It touches all of us, it touches everybody,” Olczyk said. When I get that opportunity to share a message, it’s really important. It’s something that we understand is something that’s impactful that we will do on our airwaves all season long, even though we’re there to do hockey and talk about the NHL and celebrate the game.”

After being a part of the 1984 Olympic hockey team, Olczyk spent 16 years in the NHL. He then went behind the bench to coach the Pittsburgh Penguins. But after a dedicated hockey career, he has arguably had an even more illustrious broadcasting career as a multiple-time Emmy winner and analyst for not just one, but two sports he loves.

There might not be any more new horizons to cross for Eddie Olczyk at this point, but at this point in his life and career, it’s not necessarily about what’s next. It’s about giving thanks for each and every opportunity that comes his way.

“Having gotten through it I do look at things a little bit differently, but at the end of the day, how lucky and privileged and honored was I to be honored to be part of a broadcast for NBC at the Olympics and then getting a chance to call a double overtime winner the other night with Dallas in Minnesota, and then heading to the Kentucky Derby for the 152nd Running of the Roses on NBC. It’s perspective. It’s not taking it for granted, but understanding that this is pretty awesome,” Olczyk said. “And to show the passion and to reinvest it in the opportunities is the chance of a lifetime.”