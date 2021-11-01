Sometimes, live TV provides entertainment in the background that the on-air reporter isn’t aware of until later on. (As Tony Kornheiser would say, “Live TV — ain’t nothin’ like it!”)

More often than not, local news reports provide such opportunities for curiosity and laughs. That was the case a couple of weeks ago for sportscaster Jonathan Deutsch on NBC25 in Saginaw, Michigan.

Reporting from Lapeer High School’s football practice in preparation for the Lightning’s game at Grand Blanc High, Deutsch’s live shot inadvertently caught the placekicker wiping out.

Had the kicker flown into the air and landed on his back, he might have resembled Charlie Brown after Lucy pulled the football away. Alas, this was just a slip on some wet grass. Nonetheless, the mishap provided some entertaining background imagery during Deutsch’s live shot.

Photojournalist extraordinaire Jesse (@JesseJGonzales) had some free time and made a fun little film commemorating this wonderful moment. Enjoy. pic.twitter.com/Jsr9hFbVL5 — Jonathan Deutsch (@JonathanD_TV) October 16, 2021

Deutsch had some more fun with the footage with the help of photojournalist colleague Jesse Gonzales, who turned the clip into a black-and-white silent folly that would fit in the era of Charlie Chaplin. That was far more creative than simply playing “Yakety Sax” over the footage, don’t you think?

For what it’s worth, Lapeer lost to Grand Blanc in the game that followed, 30-6. That boosted the Bobcats’ record to 8-0 at the time and clinched the Saginaw Valley League championship. Grand Blanc is now 10-0 on the season. Lapeer fell to 6-2 with the loss and finished the season with a 7-3 record.

GAME OF THE WEEK: Grand Blanc captures its 1st Saginaw Valley League – South title with a convincing win over Lapeer. The Bobcats proved once again why they're 4th in the AP rankings for #Michigan. @GrandBlancFB @_GB_Athletics_ @cross_dobbs @joemarion47 @ihson_j pic.twitter.com/5c5aQyZdu9 — Jonathan Deutsch (@JonathanD_TV) October 16, 2021

