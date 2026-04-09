Credit: Overtime

NBC Sports is making OT7 a television property.

The network announced a programming, distribution, and sales partnership with Overtime on Thursday, becoming the media home of OT7’s postseason and championship weekend. Select playoff and championship games will air June 13-14 at 2 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

OT7 is Overtime’s high school football league, built around the same model the company has used to build its basketball properties. It spotlights elite high school prospects in a 7v7 format designed as much for social media as for broadcast, with a substantial following across YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok, and more than 100 alumni who played on SEC and Big Ten rosters last college football season. The alumni list carries real names. Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, a unanimous All-American in 2025, came through the league. So did Oregon quarterback Dante Moore. Keisean Henderson, the No. 1 recruit in the class of 2026 and the first underclassman to win MVP of the Navy All-American Bowl, is also an OT7 product.

NBC has carried the Navy All-American Bowl — the premier annual high school football all-star game — since 2002, and the two properties will now be presented and promoted together under the NBC Sports umbrella, with a partnership on sales, distribution, and original content creation throughout the year, including All-American Bowl Week in January. The All-American Bowl has produced more than 630 NFL players across its 27-year run and is regularly the most-watched high school sporting event in the country.

“NBC Sports’ partnership with Overtime’s OT7’s and its extensive social media presence provides a powerful national showcase and platform for the best high school football players in the country,” said Gary Quinn, vice president, partnerships & owned properties, NBC Sports. “As the home of the Navy All-American Bowl and now OT7’s Championship weekend, NBC Sports can continue elevating the opportunities for these elite high school athletes and our corporate partners.”

Earlier this year, Overtime partnered with Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions to launch the Overtime Nationals High School Football Championship, which aired on ESPN2 in December and pitted Corner Canyon against St. Frances Academy for a $250,000 donation to the winning program’s athletic department. High school football has never had a true national championship — state associations operate independently, making a unified postseason structure nearly impossible to coordinate at scale — and Overtime has been trying to fill that void from multiple angles.

“We don’t think about this as a single broadcast event. We think about it as the beginning of a long-term relationship between OT7, NBC Sports, and millions of fans that follow these football properties,” said Marc Kohn, president of content & media, Overtime, in a prepared statement. “Our job now is to make the fan experience so compelling they become lifelong fans of OT7 and the Navy All-American Bowl. That’s what we’re focused on.”