The McDonald’s All American Games return tonight on ESPN, with the girls game at 6:30 PM Eastern and the boys at 9 PM.

As they have for decades, both contests will air on ESPN, and thanks to a deal announced today, that will be the case through at least 2025. The move makes a lot of sense for everyone involved; they’ve found a home at ESPN, which also very clearly remains at the top of college basketball outlets and is also the home of the NBA Finals (via ABC.)

Via ESPN’s announcement:

McDonald’s USA and ESPN have agreed to a multi-year television agreement that will keep the McDonald’s All American Games and related events on ESPN networks through 2025. Under the agreement, ESPN maintains the rights to the McDonald’s All American Boys and Girls Games & the POWERADE Jam Fest. ESPN has televised the McDonald’s All American Games since 1999. “As we celebrate 45 years of elevating some of the nation’s best athletes, we’re excited to continue our partnership with ESPN,” said Elizabeth Campbell, Senior Director of Cultural Engagement, McDonald’s USA. “The iconic McDonald’s All American Games brings together the best high school basketball players and it’s our honor to partner with ESPN to broadcast the Games in homes across America, celebrating the players and inspiring the next generation of hoopers to come.” “We’re proud to present the McDonald’s All American Boys & Girls Games and all of the Games Week coverage across our networks,” said Dan Margulis, ESPN Senior Director of Programming & Acquisitions. “ESPN has had a long-standing commitment to high school sports, as evidenced by our continued support of the foremost high school all-star games with McDonald’s, as well as the recent launch of SportsCenter NEXT. We look forward to providing this platform to an event with such a rich and storied history, while shining a light on the best high school athletes in the country for years to come.”

High school showcases have also found a home on ESPN and ESPN+, across multiple sports. (Fortunately the McDonald’s All American Games tend to be a bit better run than, say, a Bishop Sycamore appearance.)

