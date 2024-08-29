Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Kirk Herbstreit will be celebrated on Friday, Aug. 30. It won’t be in Morgantown with Pat McAfee, nor will it be in College Station for College GameDay. And while he’ll likely make his way to Texas Friday night, that won’t come after he’s celebrated in his native Ohio.

Despite moving his family to Nashville, Tennessee, Herbstreit set up residence in Cincinnati so that his youngest son, Chase, could attend and play high school football in Ohio. Chase is the starting quarterback at the power St. Xavier High School, and being a Class of 2025 product, the senior is soaking up his last season of high school football.

On Friday, Chase’s high school team will face off against his father’s alma mater. A native son of Centerville, the former Elks quarterback, who went on to star at Ohio State, will be welcomed with open arms in what will be a homecoming of sorts.

According to the Dayton Daily News, the city of Centerville plans to honor Herbstreit on Friday.

Centerville Mayor Brooks Compton will present Herbstreit with a special proclamation and a commemorative coin as a pre-game tribute. After the National Anthem, the school will display a short video featuring highlights from Herbstreit’s playing and broadcasting career.

Here’s more from the school:

“This Friday, right before the kickoff of the highly anticipated St. Xavier football game, there will be a special recognition ceremony to honor one of our most distinguished alumni, Kirk Herbstreit. A true Centerville legend, Kirk has carried the spirit of our community to the national stage and become one of the most respected voices in sports. Kirk’s journey began here at Centerville High School, where he was a standout quarterback for the Elks under the guidance of the legendary coach, Bob Gregg. His dedication and leadership on the field were evident even then, qualities that would come to define his career. After high school, Kirk played for The Ohio State University, where his hard work and determination on the field were matched by his commitment to excellence off the field. These values have guided him throughout his career as a sports analyst, where he continues to be a trusted and influential figure, bringing his insight, passion, and integrity to millions of fans across the country. But Kirk’s impact extends beyond sports. He has always remembered his roots, serving as a tremendous ambassador for Centerville High School and our community. Whether he’s sharing stories from his time here or mentoring young athletes, Kirk embodies the values that make Centerville special: Attitude and Effort. We are incredibly proud to welcome Kirk Herbstreit back to Centerville…”

[Dayton Daily News, Centerville High School Athletics]