Credit: BBall Breakdown on X

Derek Fisher and his wife Gloria Govan were involved in a disagreement at a Los Angeles-area high school basketball game this week that ended with Govan being ejected.

Multiple videos posted to X show Govan, mother to two players on the Crespi high school team, being ejected from the Notre Dame High School gym. Fisher coaches the team.

Eric Sondheimer of the Los Angeles Times wrote on X that midway through the second quarter, Fisher and the head coach of Notre Dame engaged in an argument. Officials paused the game and gave each coach a warning, at which time Govan began jeering the opposing coach, Matt Sargeant, from the stands.

“That Ozempic got your brain fogged up,” she can be heard saying in a video on X.

Absolutely fascinating. Derek Fisher and Notre Dame’s coach started getting into it in the middle of the game. And a woman (Fisher’s wife?) in the stands behind the bench started getting upset and they just ejected her from the gym pic.twitter.com/LurJazIcqd — BBALLBREAKDOWN (@bballbreakdown) February 3, 2026

Moments later, the athletic director from Notre Dame can be seen approaching Fisher and asking for Govan to be removed from the gym.

Sondheimer reported that Govan was in fact escorted out.

After the game, another video on X showed Fisher talking with both Sargeant and Notre Dame’s AD, shaking the hands of both men.

The weirdest part was that the two coaches were exchanging words mid game like that. Based on situation, it was really hard to fathom what triggered it, but they talked for a few mins after the game, smiled, then shook hands, as did AD pic.twitter.com/CVUSzzSwtu — BBALLBREAKDOWN (@bballbreakdown) February 3, 2026

Strangely, Govan’s ex-husband, Matt Barnes, was also involved in a dust-up at a Los Angeles high school hoops game last year. As Barnes allegedly heckled the referees from the crowd during a game between Crespi and Harvard-Westlake, the student announcer recounted that Barnes “put his hands” on him. Barnes is the father of Govan’s children, who both play for Crespi.

Barnes confirmed the incident took place and said it was a mistake to touch the announcer, though he added that the interaction was not as confrontational as the announcer originally stated.

Fisher was the coach of the team at the time. Barnes later lost his job as a studio analyst with NBC Sports on Sacramento Kings game broadcasts.

Now, Fisher is back in media himself as a studio and game analyst for NBA on NBC. But Crespi basketball continues to bring the relationship dynamics between Fisher, Govan and Barnes to the fore — and for all the wrong reasons.