Photo Credit: Bill Simmons, YouTube

Bill Simmons was given the chance to take a victory lap on Tuesday night. The Ringer Founded did not miss the opportunity.

Simmons took issue with the placement of Harvard-Westlake senior and USC commit Trent Perry on high school basketball recruiting lists on Monday. Actually, Simmons took issue with Perry’s lack of placement, saying that “Perry not cracking the top-25 of any top-100 prospect list shows how stupid and political and useless those lists are.” Simmons, who’s lived in the Los Angeles area for over 20 years, added that Perry is “one of the best LA high school players” of that time.

On Tuesday, Perry and the Harvard-Westlake team were back in action in the California Interscholastic Federation Open Division state semifinal. He had a big game, scoring 28 points and leading his team to a tough 63-59 win over Roosevelt. Simmons jumped on the chance to both hype Perry and take another shot at the rankings.

“Harvard Westlake advances to the state finals over an excellent Roosevelt team in a nailbiter – Trent Perry with 28 pts and the biggest play of the game (see video). Maybe this will get him on a top-25 list,” he tweeted.

Harvard Westlake advances to the state finals over an excellent Roosevelt team in a nailbiter – Trent Perry with 28 pts and the biggest play of the game (see video). Maybe this will get him on a top-25 list. ??? pic.twitter.com/WDnJicedNx — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) March 6, 2024

Perry and his team will be back in action on Saturday. This game will be in Sacramento and will be for the CIF State Final against Salesian College Prep, a Bay Area powerhouse from Richmond.

We can only imagine what Simmons will have to say if Perry leads Harvard-Westlake to victory there.

[Bill Simmons on Twitter/X, Photo Credit: Bill Simmons, YouTube]