Credit: Lonnie Rowe, KSR

The rest of the nation is learning how intense Eastern Kentucky middle school basketball is, and how used to this those who announce it are.

Thursday night, Emmalena and Carr Creek elemetaries squared off in the A-Team Championships at Knott County Central High School. Carr Creek led Emmalena 48-30 in the fourth quarter, and Tyler Thompson at Kentucky Sports Radio has the details on what happened next.

“As Carr Creek was bringing the ball down the court after an Emmalena basket, a fight broke out, causing officials and coaches to intervene,” she wrote. “The chaos didn’t end after the players were pulled apart, one with blood pouring down his face. Parents continued the brawl to the point that one man was tased. Based on the announcer’s reaction, it wasn’t the first time it had happened.”

The announcers for this are amazing and the tasing comes out of nowhere pic.twitter.com/AjiP7I4Mm9 — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) January 23, 2026

“Look here, this ball game’s gotta get over,” said the announcer, while several adults continued to bicker on the court. When one individual was tased on the court, he casually added, “They just tased Ryan. This ball game is over.”

We wish Ryan the best in his recovery. In the meantime, “They just tased Ryan” may just be a new meme to keep handy the next time someone gets out of hand.

‘They just tased Ryan’ is without a doubt the greatest call an announcer has made since do you believe in Miracles https://t.co/APeClYrJoQ — Bobby Reagan (@BarstoolReags) January 23, 2026

“They just tazed Ryan” In 49 states it’s just middle school basketball… https://t.co/acItyd5SvU — Mike Rutherford (@CardChronicle) January 23, 2026

He said “they just tased Ryan” like Ryan has been tased before https://t.co/ZpwqS8Drnu — Drew Franklin (@DrewFranklinKSR) January 23, 2026

For what it’s worth, this wasn’t even the first school basketball brawl in Eastern Kentucky this week. Head on a swivel out there, folks.