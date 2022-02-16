Winning Time, the HBO series about the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers, premieres in two weeks (March 6th). The Lakers and NBA have no involvement with the series, and the show’s creative team understands that.

On Tuesday, co-creator Max Borenstein said that despite the lack of official involvement, the series was still made with “great love and appreciation.”

Here’s his full quote, via Deadline.

“We made this show as fans with a tremendous amount of respect and love for all these characters of the NBA and Lakers and I think it hopefully shows on screen. I can only imagine how strange it must be to have a movie made about your life, or show made about any aspect of your life so I never presume what people will or won’t do but on our end this was made with great love and appreciation.”

Back in December, it was reported that the team, the league, and the players featured were not fans of the series because of how those featured were portrayed.

Here’s a trailer for the series, in case you haven’t seen it.

In other Winning Time news, the show revealed a first look of Michael Chiklis playing Red Auerbach on Wednesday (though a quick shot of him is in that trailer, too).

Seeing Red. A first look at @MichaelChiklis as Red Auerbach in #WinningTime. pic.twitter.com/sKnbI9wYTV — Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (@winningtimehbo) February 16, 2022

