Those looking at HBO’s schedule for the next season of The Shop should look elsewhere. On Monday, Uninterrupted announced that season five of The Shop would exclusively be airing on the company’s YouTube channel. Its first four seasons aired on HBO.

The fifth season premieres on Friday, March 4th at noon ET with Donald Glover, J Balvin, Quinta Brunson, and Lamar Jackson joining LeBron James, Maverick Carter, and Paul Rivera.

Joining executive producers LeBron James, Maverick Carter and creator Paul Rivera will be award-winning creator, actor, director, comedian, writer, and Grammy-winning artist Donald Glover, Reggaeton’s Global Ambassador J Balvin, Creator, Head Writer, Executive Producer & Lead Actress of Abbott Elementary Quinta Brunson and 2019 NFL MVP and Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson. Topics explored include the power of music and how it’s a universal language, the rise of Latinos in the music scene, the difference between making music and television as well as LeBron speaking about breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s Most NBA Points Record.

And here’s a trailer for the new season.

As for the decision to shift The Shop from HBO, and YouTube, Uninterrupted said it was to make the series “more accessible.”

The decision to have The Shop exclusively on UNINTERRUPTED owned and operated channels leans into the company’s mission of empowerment by making our content more accessible to the community we serve. In this new chapter, GREY GOOSE will be a presenting sponsor for The Shop on UNINTERRUPTED owned and operated channels across video and audio platforms.

In addition to the move to YouTube, Uninterrupted is launching The Shop apparel and grooming items, along with releasing the show as a podcast. An actual barbershop location is also opening in Los Angeles.