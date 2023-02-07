Super Bowl Sunday is not a day that other leagues mess with. The NBA has two games that day while the NHL has four, but all will end well before the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles get going. Avoiding going against the Super Bowl isn’t something reserved for leagues, however. Networks do the same with other shows. That is the case with HBO and their hit series, The Last of Us.

The Last of Us debuted on Sunday, January 15 and its first four episodes have been well received. New episodes normally premiere on Sunday nights at 9 p.m. In the case of the fifth episode, the premiere will be moved up two days — rather than against the Super Bowl.

“Episode five of the HBO Original drama series THE LAST OF US will premiere early on HBO Max and HBO On Demand beginning FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 10 at 9:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. PT in advance of its HBO linear premiere on Sunday, February 12 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT. New episodes of the series will continue to air Sundays at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max, leading up to the season finale on March 12,” the WarnerMedia release said.

With Super Bowl LVII starting at 6:30 ET, the end of the game will likely coincide with the customary time slow for The Last of Us. So, moving things up to avoid such a conflict is a smart move that should be the best for all parties involved.

[WarnerMedia, Photo Credit: HBO]