After a successful first season, the people behind Winning Time: the Rise of the Lakers Dynasty were looking forward to telling more stories. Warner Bros Discovery has announced that the second season will premiere on HBO on Sunday, August 6 in the old Succession slot of 9 p.m. ET.

Winning Time, based on Jeff Pearlman’s book on the Lakers Showtime era, was renewed for a second season just as the first season was just beginning. While the first season was critically acclaimed, it was challenged by former Lakers General Manager Jerry West who did not like how he was portrayed.

Season two will pick from where the first series left off, right after the 1980 NBA Finals according to the official press release:

Season two continues to explore the professional and personal lives of the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers. This season hones in on the period just after the Finals in 1980 through 1984, culminating in the first professional rematch of the era’s greatest stars: Magic Johnson and Larry Bird.

John C. Reilly returns as Lakers owner Jerry Buss with Quincy Isaiah starring as Magic Johnson. Adrien Brody will once again fill the Pat Riley role and Jason Clarke will be back as Jerry West.

The season two trailer will look at how the Lakers treated the Celtics as a barometer for their 1980 NBA title.

If you know your NBA history, you’re certainly aware that this will set up a season three for, spoiler alert, the Lakers’ Championships in 1985, 1987 and 1988.

In addition to the weekly episodes on HBO, they will be available on Max.

