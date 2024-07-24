Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

The offseason edition of HBO’s Hard Knocks focused on the New York Giants has been a revelation for football fans eager to get a behind the scenes look at the free agency negotiations team go through each year.

And there was none bigger for the Giants this past year than its attempt to re-sign star running back Saquon Barkley, who ultimately joined the rival Philadelphia Eagles.

While it’s been four months since Barkley shed big blue for midnight green, the negotiations have been thrust back into the spotlight thanks to the series, which has shown multiple phone calls between Giants general manager Joe Schoen, Barkley and his agent. But as it turns out, the two-time Pro Bowl running back wasn’t actually aware that his conversations were being filmed for content purposes.

“No,” Barkley responded during a press conference when asked if he knew his phone calls were being recorded.

Asked if he felt he was portrayed fairly, the Penn State product was seemingly indifferent.

“In my life and my world, it wasn’t that deep. It wasn’t as intense as it was [portrayed],” he said. ‘They put out there what happened. It wasn’t really much at that point.”

Saquon Barkley on the Hard Knocks experience … whether he felt he was portrayed fairly … if he knew his calls were being recorded … how he felt about what John Mara said about him … and much more. 👇 pic.twitter.com/9VJZKpqcdv — Ralph Vacchiano (@RalphVacchiano) July 24, 2024

While one could argue whether recording Barkley’s phone conversations without his permission for content purposes is ethical, the reality is that it is legal as New Jersey is a one-party consent state, meaning that it is legal to record such conversations if at least one party consents. To that end, it will be interesting to see which teams HBO and the NFL select for future seasons of the offseason Hard Knocks, as there are several states that require both parties to consent to phone calls being recorded.

The recorded phone calls have been key to the show. Unlikely Hard Knocks Off season would pick these teams as they are from states that don’t allow one party consent recording Eagles

Steelers

49ers

Rams

Chargers

Dolphins

Buccaneers

Jaguars

Ravens

Lions

Bears

Patriots https://t.co/flSEH9LTgb — Ben Koo (@bkoo) July 24, 2024

Considering how much of an integral role the Barkley phone calls have played in this season of Hard Knocks, it’s hard to imagine the series moving forward with a team that wouldn’t have the ability to record such calls. And while it’s always possible HBO could select any of those teams and hope they’re able to obtain permission from the players they’re negotiating with, that’s something that’s obviously easier said than done.

[Ralph Vacchiano on X]