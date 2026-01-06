Screengrab via HBO

The NFL’s regular season is over, but you can still enjoy great football moments. A new episode of Hard Knocks: In Season with the NFC East debuts tonight at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. Only one NFC East team is in the playoffs: the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

To learn more, we recently caught up with NFL Films co-director Michelle Navarrete, who has been following the Eagles for the Philadelphia segments of Hard Knocks: In Season with the NFC East. We spoke with her about the team, coach Nick Sirianni, and how she joined NFL Films.

Note: This interview has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.

Awful Announcing: What should Eagles fans expect to see on this latest Hard Knocks episode?

Michelle Navarrete: “Our viewers can expect from the Eagles’ perspective is a big segment on a big personality on the defense who has been the heart of the defense, if you can imagine who that is. He’s great. He’s been great all season, and we’re really excited to finally highlight him on the show. That’s Jordan Davis.”

What has been the most surprising thing about doing this?

“I’m usually one of the directors for the training camp Hard Knocks. This is my first time directing in-season. I’m usually a story editor back at home. So, this is my first time directing. What has surprised me the most is how welcoming the Eagles have been. During the season, there’s a lot at stake. You don’t really know what you’re going to get with the teams, but they’ve been so accommodating and great to work with.”

The @Eagles are embracing the adversity 💯 Hard Knocks In Season with the NFC East premieres tonight at 9pm ET on @HBOMax pic.twitter.com/Wqtvt5gxIq — NFL (@NFL) December 3, 2025

Could you give an example of the Eagles going above and beyond?

“We haven’t gotten a no, really, from anyone, as far as interviews, being mic’d up for the week, or shooting all their meetings. There hasn’t been pushback at all, which has been great for us and makes our jobs a lot easier.”

Were there any concerns about access, given what we saw on Hard Knocks: Offseason between Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants last year?

“No, not at all. Honestly, that’s in the past now. We’ve moved forward with him being the great player that he is now, or always has been.”

What is Nick Sirianni like?

“Coach is awesome. Obviously, not many people get to see who he is outside of just game day. He’s very fiery. He’s very energetic. He has a big personality. But he’s such a nice guy. He’s been so inviting, and at this point, he trusts us to do our job. He’s been great to be around. And I’m actually an Eagles fan. I grew up being an Eagles fan. So it’s been awesome for me to go through this experience.”

What has been your favorite interview so far?

“I really enjoyed Jaelan Phillips’ interview because it was interesting to hear from his perspective when we were with him in Miami. We had him mic’d up when he unfortunately tore his ACL. It was interesting to hear him say that he almost appreciated it being captured on camera because it humanized him, and that it was cool to see the fans’ reactions. They were able to see that moment and live through it with him. That was really the first time I’ve heard a player say that.”

How hard did you laugh at Cooper DeJean and Reed Blankenship discussing their “milking the cow” celebration?

“I didn’t conduct that interview. That was (showrunner) Shannon (Furman). I remember when Shannon texted me about it because I wasn’t there. I was like, I have to see this. And then, once I saw the footage, I laughed every single time. And I’m now just waiting for them to do it in a game.”

.@cooperdejean and @reedblankenship explain their “milking the cow” celebration 😂 New episode of Hard Knocks In Season with the NFC East airs tonight at 9pm ET on @hbomax pic.twitter.com/W12mUFaUAD — NFL (@NFL) December 30, 2025

How did you wind up at NFL Films?

“I grew up in Mays Landing, New Jersey. I moved to Florida to study film at Full Sail University, a tiny art school down the street from UCF in Orlando. I thought I was going to stay in Florida because I loved it. I’m not a fan of cold weather. I didn’t know NFL Films existed. I knew a lot of the shows they produced, but I always thought it was NFL Network, ESPN, etc. Towards the end of my college years, I learned that NFL Films was a real place that produced the awesome documentaries I fell in love with. I also saw that it was right here in Mount Laurel, which is an hour from where I grew up. I signed up for the internship. Thankfully, I got it. Shortly after that, I was asked to come back as a seasonal. About three months after that, I was hired full-time. I moved back home. I’ve been with NFL Films since 2016, and it’s really been a dream job for me.”

Did you have a favorite Eagles player growing up?

“I started liking the Eagles because it was basically something my stepdad forced us to do. He was a huge Eagles fan. And honestly, I dreaded going to every game day. We had to be in front of the TV watching the Eagles. I was like, ‘Why do I need to do this? I don’t even like football.’ And then slowly but surely, I would come down by myself before even being asked. So, no, I don’t think I ever had a favorite player on the Eagles, but I always tuned in.”

Have you met celebrity Eagles fan Bradley Cooper yet?

“No, but I am a huge Cooper fan. Hopefully, heading into the playoffs, there’s a chance that I can at least say hello.”