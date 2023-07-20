Photo credit: SNYJets

After pleading with the NFL to not make them do Hard Knocks, maybe the New York Jets are finally ready to embrace being featured on the HBO docuseries.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh appears to be embracing it, at least. Thursday morning, Saleh arrived to his press conference wearing an “I heart HK” shirt, comically declaring his love for Hard Knocks. Upon being asked about it, Saleh seemed at peace with having Hard Knocks forced on his team.

lol coach pic.twitter.com/k5SIWCB9yv — New York Jets (@nyjets) July 20, 2023



“We’re fine,” Saleh said. “We’ve been doing One Jets Drive for the last couple of years. Just talking with Hard Knocks, they’ve got a great group of people that are working with us and we expressed some of our concerns. They answered it and it’s gonna be fine. It’s no different than One Jets Drive.”

One Jets Drive is a team-produced behind-the-scenes documentary series that has been released every year since 2018. Obviously, Hard Knocks is different because it’s produced by HBO and NFL Films. But the Jets still maintain editorial control over each episode’s content.

Last month, Saleh objected to the idea of having more cameras in their building for training camp. “I know there are several teams that would love for Hard Knocks to be in their building,” Saleh said in June when asked about the possibility of being featured on the HBO docuseries. “We are not one of them.” New quarterback Aaron Rodgers seemed similarly opposed to being featured on Hard Knocks, claiming “They forced it down our throats.”

Hard Knocks was forced on the Jets, as it should have been. The Jets have a team with championship expectations, a polarizing quarterback, and they didn’t meet the criteria for any of the offered opt-outs. NFL rules allow teams to opt out if they have a first-year head coach, reached the playoffs in the previous two seasons, or appeared on the show in the past decade.

The Jets were the obvious choice for Hard Knocks. And even if they are reluctant to offer much access, as reported by Adam Schefter, the intrigue surrounding the Aaron Rodgers-led Jets should make this one of the highest rated seasons in the show’s recent history. Hopefully, Saleh’s “I heart Hard Knocks” shirt and recent comments signals the Jets are willing to embrace being on the show more than they previously let on.

