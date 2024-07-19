Screengrab via YouTube.

Sports aren’t always about who is bigger, stronger, and faster. Sports can be about being the best version of yourself. The rewards for that achievement are better than any trophy. You cannot understand the profound impact that a different kind of sport has made on the lives of three New York men.

A new HBO documentary profiles the Quad Gods, the first all-quadriplegic esports gaming team. At first glance, it might remind you of Murderball (2005), the Oscar-nominated documentary about quadriplegics playing rugby in wheelchairs. There are some similarities. However, in Quad Gods, the games Richard, Blake, and Prentice play are virtual rather than physical.

For many, the world of esports is still relatively new and niche. It’s not something that many older sports fans talk about much. But through director Jess Jacklin’s feature film debut, we get a behind-the-scenes peak at these athletes. They are competitive, gifted, and persistent. They just go about their sport in ways that are a little different than perhaps you’re used to seeing. Jacklin exercises great care in revealing their stories and struggles. You could describe the documentary as inspiring, but it’s more educating—helping the viewer understand how esports can change people’s lives.

Esports keep growing in America. Some colleges and universities even offer scholarships for gamers. For Richard, Blake, and Prentice, esports isn’t just about competition and fun. It’s part of their rehabilitative process. Quad Gods explains how participation in gaming affects physical and mental health. When neuroplasticity is discussed, you sense optimism. According to the National Library of Medicine, neuroplasticity is a process that involves adaptive structural and functional changes to the brain. Simply put, it’s the brain’s ability to rewire itself after injury. Studies have shown some benefits.

Quad Gods doesn’t bog you down with sciences and research. Instead, it focuses on the people: Richard, Blake, and Prentice. Among the trio, Richard, aka, “Breadwinner1007,” has the story that might resonate with viewers the most because of how senseless his injury was. The father of two young daughters was robbed at gunpoint and shot in 2015. The wound left the then-32-year-old paralyzed from the waist down.

Richard is portrayed as the most competitive among the Quad Gods. He’s a fascinating figure because of how badly he wants to win these esports tournaments. Listening to the conversations between himself and his teammates paints an illuminating portrait. Richard is also featured in the most emotional scene in the documentary courtesy of the Just Hands Racing Foundation. After being taken to a track, he drives a car for the first time since his injury. The scene ends with Richard in tears.

One of the biggest takeaways from Quad Gods might be a better understanding of the challenges people with disabilities face daily. There are so many things that others take for granted. The documentary shows Richard, Blake, and Prentice struggling to get around because there are homes without easily accessible entrances, streets without wheelchair-friendly sidewalks, and other obstacles.

In the real world, these are serious problems. In the virtual world, the playing field is more even. That’s all any athlete can ask for.

Quad Gods is available to stream on Max. To donate to the Quad Gods, visit here.