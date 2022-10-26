HBO has released a trailer for its upcoming documentary about baseball legend Willie Mays, Say Hey, Willie Mays!

News about the doc was first reported back in May of 2021, while its release date and further details were announced last month.

And here’s the key art for the feature.

Here’s a synopsis of the film from HBO’s release.

Willie Mays’ life is a beacon of the “American Dream,” intersecting with a transformative era of the Black American experience. From his formative years playing Negro League baseball in Birmingham, to landing on the country’s biggest stage in New York at the inception of televised games, and expanding with baseball to the west coast during the peak of the Civil Rights movement. Mays transfixed fans from coast to coast with his style, jubilant persona and contagious smile, and helped to erode racial barriers and move the sport of baseball, and the American dialog, forward. SAY HEY, WILLIE MAYS! follows Mays’ life both on and off the field over five decades as he navigated the American sports landscape and the country’s ever-evolving cultural backdrop, all while helping to define what it means to be one of America’s first Black sports superstars. He left an indelible mark in New York City and San Francisco, building a love affair with both cities’ fans.

Among those interviewed are Mays himself and his son Michael, Barry Bonds, Reggie Jackson, Orlando Cepeda, Juan Marichal, Jon Miller, Bob Costas, John Shea and the late Vin Scully.

Say Hey, Willie Mays! will premiere at 9 PM on Tuesday, November 8th on HBO, and can be streamed on HBO Max.