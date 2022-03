On Tuesday, HBO released a trailer for Game Theory with Bomani Jones, which premieres on Sunday, March 13th at 11:30 PM on HBO.

In the trailer, Jones shares his take on flopping with several people.

HBO also released the key art for Jones’ show.

Per the company, Game Theory “will debut each Sunday for six weeks on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.”

[Trailer and key art via HBO]