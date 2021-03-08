A new HBO Max documentary will explore the United States Women’s National Team’s fight for equal pay.

Entitled LFG, the film features several members of the USWNT (Megan Rapinoe, Becky Sauerbrunn, and Sam Mewis, among others) and is directed by Andrea Nix Fine and Sean Fine, best known for the Emmy award winning Life According to Sam.

Here’s a brief primer about the film and its story.

Three months before the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup, the players filed a class-action, gender discrimination lawsuit against the U.S. Soccer Federation, which sets the stage for LFG. The film interweaves transcendent athletic performances, including a record-breaking World Cup victory in 2019, with the players’ ongoing pursuit for equal pay. LFG grants viewers unprecedented access to these game-changers as they meet the physical demands and pressures of being some of the world’s top athletes, while showcasing their courage, unflinching spirit and resiliency in an effort to create long-lasting social change with the biggest fight for women’s rights since Title IX.

And here’s a trailer.

A release date has not been announced, but with the USWNT qualifying for this summer’s Olympics in rampant fashion (over a year ago), you could imagine that the film will come out sometime this summer.