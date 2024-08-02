Photo Credit: ESPN

Tuesday, Aug. 2 will mark the season premiere of Hard Knocks, which will focus on the Chicago Bears during training camp. Joe Buck, who called the Hall of Fame Game between the Bears and Houston Texans on Thursday, made a prediction about who two featured players will be.

Caleb Williams, Chicago’s new starting quarterback who was the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, did not play at all in the game. Brett Rypien handled the bulk of the quarterback duties for the Bears. One of his favorite targets was receiver Collin Johnson. During the third quarter, Chicago was deep in Houston territory and before one of the snaps, Buck made a prediction.

“Is there any doubt that the Bears — who are going to be featured on Hard Knocks this year — the recap of this game will Liev Schreiber talking about Brett Rypien and receiver Collin Johnson?”

Analyst Troy Aikman chuckled, saying “There’s no doubt now” as the ball was being snapped.

And if there was any doubt when Aikman said that, it quickly went out the window. Rypien and Johnson connected for a nine-yard touchdown pass.

“Is there any doubt, that the Bears, who are going to featured on Hard Knocks… the recap of this game will Liev Schreiber talking about Brett Rypien and receiver Collin Johnson?” – Joe Buck… right before Rypien and Johnson connect for another touchdown. 🏈🎙️😂 pic.twitter.com/lKCt3sKwPT — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 2, 2024

Joe Buck again shouted out both Hard Knocks and Schreiber with his call of the play.

“End zone, why not? How bout some more? No. 80, Collin Johnson, and Liev, get ready to say his name into the microphone,” Buck said.

The game was called early due to bad weather in the area. Before it was called, Rypien was 11-for-15, passing for 165 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions. Johnson, meanwhile, caught three passes for 56 yards with two touchdowns.

