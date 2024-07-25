Photo Credit: HBO

Fans who wanted an inside look at an NFL team got more than they could have dreamed with HBO’s Hard Knocks: Offseason with the New York Giants, and the hits just kept coming in the latest episode.

The episode shows general manager Joe Schoen just hours before the 2024 NFL Draft, asking his children for advice on who the team should pick No. 6 overall.

“All right Carson … who do you want me to take?” Schoen asked his teenage son.

“Jayden Daniels,” Carson responded. “Trade up and get him, why not?”

Schoen wrote down the pick, then asked “If he’s not there, who’s your second?”

“Drake Maye or Marvin Harrison Jr. or Malik Nabers,” Carson said. “All the girls want J.J. McCarthy because he’s good-looking.”

Schoen then wrote down a list of names and asked his young daughter, Harper, to make a choice. She pointed to Maye.

Joe Schoen got a wide range of answers when he asked his kids who the @Giants should draft 😂#HardKnocks Offseason with the @Giants available now on @StreamOnMax. #Giants100 pic.twitter.com/O1WaIE2gbP — NFL (@NFL) July 24, 2024



The Giants, of course, eventually selected LSU receiver Malik Nabers. One would assume Schoen also sought advice from the team’s scouts and other executives about that first-round pick.

It was a fun, lighthearted moment in a show that has featured some brutal depictions of decisions NFL teams make behind the scenes. One episode showed Schoen discussing the limited value in keeping Giants star Saquon Barkley

Barkley, who has since signed with the Philadelphia Eagles, revealed this week he didn’t realize his phone calls with Schoen were being recorded for the show. That’s a problem.

Did the Giants and Schoen grant the series too much access? Longtime NFL executive Michael Lombardi pondered that question recently on the Pat McAfee Show, saying “I can’t believe the access that we’ve gotten. I think it’s a tremendous show, but I can’t believe the access the Giants have allowed inside their building.”

Yet no one can find fault with a GM sitting down and playfully asking his kids for some draft advice.

[NFL.com]