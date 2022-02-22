On Tuesday, HBO announced that Game Theory with Bomani Jones would premiere on Sunday, March 13th. The show will air on HBO Max.

Game Theory with Bomani Jones. Only on @hbo and @hbomax March 13th! pic.twitter.com/BiVCitpgVY — Game Theory with Bomani Jones (@GameTheoryHBO) February 22, 2022

Jones also tweeted out a video announcing the launch of the show.

The show was announced back in October, though details were sparse then (and remain sparse now). Jones has been making appearances on HBO’s Back on the Record with Bob Costas since that show launched last summer.