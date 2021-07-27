Back in April, we wrote about Bob Costas hosting an upcoming interview show on HBO and HBO Max, called Back on the Record with Bob Costas (a tribute to his initial On The Record with Bob Costas, which aired on HBO from 2001-04 before being turned into Costas Now). That show’s premiere is now set for Friday, and HBO recently announced that Bomani Jones (known for his work with ESPN, including his current hosting of The Right Time with Bomani Jones and contributions to Outside The Lines, Highly Questionable, and more) will be part of that show, both with on-camera commentaries and with contribution to roundtable discussions. And Jones tweeted about that Monday:

oh damn, i forgot to send this out. good news, guys…i'm working on "back on the record with bob costas" for hbo! first episode airs friday night. https://t.co/SlATJ67jE6 — bomani (@bomani_jones) July 26, 2021

Here’s more from that release:

29-time Emmy® winner Bob Costas, the only broadcaster to receive Emmys® in the news, sports and entertainment categories, returns to HBO for BACK ON THE RECORD WITH BOB COSTAS, debuting FRIDAY, JULY 30 (11:00 p.m.-12:00 a.m. ET/PT). The series will debut on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. Joining the series is Emmy®-winning, multi-platform host and commentator Bomani Jones, who will provide on camera commentaries as well as contribute to in-studio roundtable discussions that address the most pressing issues impacting the sports world. Jones currently anchors the ESPN podcast “The Right Time with Bomani Jones” and regularly contributes to television and radio across the network’s portfolio, including “Highly Questionable,” “Outside the Lines,” and more. BACK ON THE RECORD WITH BOB COSTAS is executive produced by Jonathan Crystal, Ross Greenburg, and Howard Bryant.

It’s definitely notable to see Costas’ new show approaching air, and to hear that Jones will be a part of it. We’ll see how Back on the Record is received when it premieres Friday.

[Bomani Jones on Twitter; photo via ESPN Press Room]