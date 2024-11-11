A screengrab of The Ringer’s Bill Simmons in disbelief.

Last March, The InSneider’s Jeff Sneider reported that Bill Simmons was producing a docuseries about the Boston Celtics for HBO.

As it turns out, it will be quite the project, with the Celtics ultimately winning the 2024 NBA title.

Now we have more details about what we can expect from the docuseries in question. According to HBO, Celtics City will release at some point in 2025 and chronicle “the history, cultural impact, and extraordinary tale of the NBA’s winningest and most storied franchise, the Boston Celtics, the current 2024 NBA Champion.”

Simmons, who will serve as the project’s executive producer alongside Connor Schell, said in a release: “There’s no story quite like the Boston Celtics. Everything went right for 40 years, then nothing went right, then suddenly, things started going right again. But beyond the 18 titles and all the legends and memories, the team’s connection to the city and almost a century of American history was the most compelling piece for us. This story is bigger than basketball, and yet, it’s everything you ever loved about basketball, too.”

Added director Lauren Stowell: “The Celtics are more than a basketball team. They’re a symbol of resilience, unity, and success. While chapters of the team’s story have been told, the full scope of their cultural impact has never been fully explored. Making this documentary was an incredible opportunity to delve into generations of legendary personalities, defining struggles, and extraordinary triumphs that have left a lasting mark not only on the game of basketball, but on the city of Boston and the spirit of America.”

While we now know the name of the docuseries and that it will come out next year, plenty about it remains unknown, including how much it will focus on the Celtics’ past vs. their present and how many episodes it will ultimately be. It’s also worth noting that the franchise is currently up for sale and it will be interesting to see whether that topic is broached at any point during the series and, if so, how much insight into that process it’s willing to provide.

