The lack of profanity in “Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Chicago Bears” is a sign of respect for the team owners. Photo Credit: HBO

While every Hard Knocks series seems to reveal some sort of big surprise, one of the biggest surprises in Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Chicago Bears is something that is not shown.

There’s no profanity.

Shannon Furman, lead producer for the HBO series, appeared on the CHGO Bears podcast Wednesday to discuss the show. Host Adam Hoge noted he was surprised by the lack of profanity, although he wasn’t complaining.

“The lack of profanity in this season, I have been able to watch all three episodes with my 10-year-old so that you won’t hear any complaints from me,” Hoge said. “It’s been kind of nice, but also having watched Hard Knocks all these years, it is part of the show, it is real football, where you always hear what they’re saying.”

“Was that a Bears decision?” Hoge asked Furman. “Because it is definitely different.”

“I’ll be honest, this team curses much less than any other team I’ve been around,” Furman said. “But it is out of respect for the McCaskey family (Bears owners and heirs to original team owner George Halas). “It’s something that they don’t do and wouldn’t want to see it.”

“So it’s just kind of been a decision that was made out of respect for them, letting us in their house and wanting to be respectful to them.”

It is a refreshing change in an age where foul language seems to slip into many shows and sporting events. Chris Russo even called out New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh last year for his excessive foul language on Hard Knocks.

