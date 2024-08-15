Aug 3, 2024; Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France; Xander Schauffele hits his tee shot on the 1st hole in the third round of men’s golf stroke play during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Le Golf National. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Plenty of golf fans probably tried to imagine how bad Xander Schauffele felt after blowing a lead in the final round of the Paris Olympics golf competition, finishing tied for ninth. Probably no one guessed he felt “butt-hurt,” “proud” and “happy” all at the same time.

Schauffele spoke about his final round misadventures Tuesday ahead of the FedEx St. Jude Championship, and he described an array of emotions he felt after his final round 73 knocked him not only out of gold medal contention, but off the medal stand. Fellow Team USA golfer Scottie Scheffler shot a nine-under 62 that final day to capture gold.

Schauffele, who won the gold medal in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics (held in 2021), admitted his obvious disappointment in that final round.

“I take pride in finishing strong, and to do that was — I was pretty bummed out,” Schauffele said (via Golf.com). “I went from thinking I could have a good look at gold to maybe silver, then to bronze, and then to, wow, I’m just spectating now. That’s sort of what happened the last seven, eight holes of that tournament. So that was a bit of a bummer, especially with how the fans were out there.”

But Schauffele stuck around for the gold medal ceremony, which gave him an entirely different perspective on the day.

“It’s weird; I’m not going to lie. It’s the weirdest feeling. I was watching from the sort of family section, the podium, and when Scottie was up there and our flag was raised and he started crying up there, I was butt-hurt about my own round, and then I was sitting there like, yeah, this is pretty cool,” Schauffele said.

“I’d like to think I’m not — I can be rational most times, but I felt so emotional in that state to where I was butt-hurt about how I played and then sorta proud and happy that Scottie won it. It’s such a — it’s hard to explain, the swing of it. Then out here this week playing with him these next two days and we’re all just trying to beat our heads in. It’s a funny feeling.”

Scheffler seemed pretty emotional on the medal stand in Paris, too.

Profound emotions for Scottie Scheffler hearing the Star-Spangled Banner after winning Olympic gold. 🥹🇺🇸 📺 Golf Channel and Peacock | #ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/kgsOVOBZjD — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) August 4, 2024



[Golf.com]