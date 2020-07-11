Justin Thomas at the Workday Charity Open.
By Andrew Bucholtz on

Thanks to projected thunderstorms in the area Sunday, the final round of the PGA Tour’s Workday Charity Open Sunday (at Muirfield Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio) has been moved up to tee times between 7 and 9 a.m. Eastern. That’s much earlier than CBS was expecting to broadcast the final round, so they announced that their final-round coverage will start with a streaming broadcast on CBSSports.com beginning at 11 a.m. Eastern, with TV coverage only commencing at 3 p.m. Eastern.

That’s certainly unfortunate for those who had been hoping to watch the final round live on TV. Through three rounds, Justin Thomas (seen above) leads at -16, followed by Viktor Hovland (-14) and Collin Morikawa (-13).

