Thanks to projected thunderstorms in the area Sunday, the final round of the PGA Tour’s Workday Charity Open Sunday (at Muirfield Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio) has been moved up to tee times between 7 and 9 a.m. Eastern. That’s much earlier than CBS was expecting to broadcast the final round, so they announced that their final-round coverage will start with a streaming broadcast on CBSSports.com beginning at 11 a.m. Eastern, with TV coverage only commencing at 3 p.m. Eastern.

Due to the likelihood of Sunday afternoon thunderstorms, the final round at the #WorkdayCharityOpen will consist of threesomes off split tees from approximately 7-9 a.m. ET — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) July 11, 2020

With tee times of the Workday Charity Open moved up due to potential thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon, final round coverage will be live-streamed on https://t.co/8mK1oukRZZ beginning at 11:00 AM ET. CBS broadcast coverage begins at 3 PM ET — GOLFonCBS (@GOLFonCBS) July 11, 2020

That’s certainly unfortunate for those who had been hoping to watch the final round live on TV. Through three rounds, Justin Thomas (seen above) leads at -16, followed by Viktor Hovland (-14) and Collin Morikawa (-13).