Credit: Golf Channel

Some of the best work from comedy legend Will Ferrell has been his take on sports movies. From Talladega Nights to Blades of Glory and Semi-Pro, Ferrell has starred in box office hits and cult classics alike from the sports world.

Now, he’s taking on the sport of golf.

Ferrell will star in an upcoming Netflix comedy series, The Hawk, about aging golfer Lonnie “The Hawk” Hawkins. The series has been in the works for multiple years. It will debut on July 16, as Netflix recently released a trailer. The show centers around Hawkins’ attempt to win the career grand slam while also trying to battle his son (Jimmy Tatro), who is trying to surpass his on-course legacy. Ferrell’s former Saturday Night Live cohort Molly Shannon plays his ex-wife, who is still in the mix, leading to exactly the kind of hijinks you would expect.

To help promote the show, Ferrell joined Golf Channel live from Connecticut at the site of this week’s Travelers Championship in an interview with host Anna Jackson. And it’s everything you would expect and then some.

“Scottie’s on-record of saying he patterned his game off the Hawk, and I appreciate that.” 😂 (4:59) Tour pro Lonnie Hawkins (Will Ferrell) just gave us an all-time interview from the Travelers Championship pic.twitter.com/ro1Ke96s9M — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) June 24, 2026

We learned a few things about Lonnie “The Hawk” Hawkins. He loves chili dogs, he can’t read, and his game was apparently the inspiration for Scottie Scheffler. He is also a big fan of thongs.

Maybe this version of Will Ferrell comedy still does it for you in 2026… and maybe it doesn’t. But as popular as nostalgia efforts can be, it’s at least worth giving a character who seems to be a cross between Ricky Bobby and Happy Gilmore a chance, right? Happy Gilmore 2 was a huge success for Netflix, so if The Hawk can capture some of that momentum, then maybe it will all be worth it. You have to say, at least the golfer tan lines are impeccable.