Syndication: Palm Beach Post

An unfavorable Monday afternoon window on ESPN2 resulted in TGL’s worst viewership number yet.

Monday’s match between Los Angeles Golf Club and The Bay Golf Club, which aired at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN2, averaged just 160,000 viewers, by far the least-watched TGL match so far this season. The simulator golf league’s 7 p.m. ET window on the deuce fared a bit better, averaging 291,000 viewers for a match between Boston Common Golf and New York Golf Club.

🫣Soft viewership again for TGL yesterday • 3P ESPN2- BAY/LAGC (160k viewers) • 7P ESPN2 – BOS/NYGC (291k viewers) I think the entertainment product is still additive to weeknight viewing – one of the major changes the league needs to make is a more consistent day/time slot. — @YeahClickClack (@YeahClickClack) March 4, 2025

While those numbers don’t necessarily look pretty for the nascent golf league, it’s all part of a larger plan. Per a TGL spokesperson, the league intentionally scheduled some mid-afternoon windows to better serve their European broadcast partners.

So Monday’s afternoon match may have been a small sacrifice in order to grow the league’s footprint globally. And both of the league’s matches still beat out ESPN2’s programming in the same windows one year ago (studio programming in the afternoon time slot and documentary programming in the evening window). That’s been a consistent theme for the league, which was regularly beating out college basketball games on ESPN earlier in the season.

TGL closes out its regular season on Tuesday evening with a match featuring Tiger Woods’ Jupiter Links Golf Club facing off against Atlanta Drive Golf Club at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. So far, the league has averaged 711,000 viewers for its primetime ESPN windows.

The playoffs begin with two semifinal matches on March 17 and 18, with the finals contested one week later.