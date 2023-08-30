All Viktor Hovland has done in the last two weeks is win the BMW Championship, win the Tour Championship, and garner an $18 million bonus by claiming the FedEx Cup title.
It’s cause for celebration and no one has celebrated his success quite like Norwegian golf announcers Per Haugsrud and Henrik Bjørnstad.
As Hovland has moved into a new stratosphere of success, the Eurosport Norge broadcasting duo has gone viral for their animated and excited calls of his clutch shots.
Two weekends back at the BMW Championship, footage showing them losing their minds when Hovland nailed the clinching putt made the rounds. Jim Nantz at the Masters, this is not (and we mean that in the best way possible).
“He makes it!” Haugsrud said while hugging Bjørnstad. “Holy … I want to scream out the worst words I’ve got! It can’t be possible!”
The Norwegian booth call never disappoints ??@PerHaugsrud and @HenrikBjornstad couldn’t contain their excitement over Viktor Hovland’s record breaking round @BMWChamps. pic.twitter.com/jmXYF2rAmp
— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 22, 2023
Considering Hovland had just shot a 28 on the back nine to complete a final round course-record 61, their disbelief at the outcome was warranted.
A week later, Hovland was back at it. This time the 25-year-old took a six-shot lead into Sunday and held off Xander Schauffele with a 7-under 63 for a five-shot victory at East Lake. That also happens to be the lowest Sunday score ever for a Tour Championship winner.
Again, Haugsrud and Bjørnstad were justified in their excitement, though this time it was more about their relief that Hovland was able to hold on.
The Norwegian announce call we’ve all been waiting for ??@PerHaugsrud and @HenrikBjornstad react to Viktor Hovland making history @TOURChamp. pic.twitter.com/3cABQ2bKkU
— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 29, 2023
We’re used to seeing and hearing golf announcers be much more reserved, but it’s a real pleasure to see such genuine enjoyment that the duo is getting from this historic run.
It’s worth noting that there’s a long history of Eurosport Norge broadcasters losing their minds over Hovland, as we wrote about it back in 2020 when the then-PGA Tour rookie won his first event.
