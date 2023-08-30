Credit: Eurosport Norge

All Viktor Hovland has done in the last two weeks is win the BMW Championship, win the Tour Championship, and garner an $18 million bonus by claiming the FedEx Cup title.

It’s cause for celebration and no one has celebrated his success quite like Norwegian golf announcers Per Haugsrud and Henrik Bjørnstad.

As Hovland has moved into a new stratosphere of success, the Eurosport Norge broadcasting duo has gone viral for their animated and excited calls of his clutch shots.

Two weekends back at the BMW Championship, footage showing them losing their minds when Hovland nailed the clinching putt made the rounds. Jim Nantz at the Masters, this is not (and we mean that in the best way possible).

“He makes it!” Haugsrud said while hugging Bjørnstad. “Holy … I want to scream out the worst words I’ve got! It can’t be possible!”

The Norwegian booth call never disappoints ??@PerHaugsrud and @HenrikBjornstad couldn’t contain their excitement over Viktor Hovland’s record breaking round @BMWChamps. pic.twitter.com/jmXYF2rAmp — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 22, 2023

Considering Hovland had just shot a 28 on the back nine to complete a final round course-record 61, their disbelief at the outcome was warranted.

A week later, Hovland was back at it. This time the 25-year-old took a six-shot lead into Sunday and held off Xander Schauffele with a 7-under 63 for a five-shot victory at East Lake. That also happens to be the lowest Sunday score ever for a Tour Championship winner.

Hovland will take part in the Ryder Cup in a month’s time and we have to hope that Haugsrud and Bjørnstad will be on the call just in case there’s more magic ahead.

