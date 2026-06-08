Credit: Dennis Schneidler-Imagn Images

Jim Furyk will be captaining the U.S. Ryder Cup team as they head to Adare Manor in Ireland next year. But in the interim, he’s returning to the broadcast booth.

After joining Golf Channel on a trial basis earlier this season, the Versant-owned USA Sports will bring Furyk back for the remaining two major championships on the men’s golf calendar this year, in addition to other select events. According to a report by Adam Schupak in Golfweek, Furyk will contribute coverage as an analyst for USA Network during the upcoming U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills and the Open Championship at Royal Birkdale. USA Network airs early-round and lead-in coverage for the two majors before the telecast shifts over to NBC. Furyk will not be involved in the NBC broadcast.

In addition to the two major championships, Furyk will join Golf Channel for the Travelers Championship later this month and the Tour Championship in August, when the PGA Tour crowns its season-long champion.

“I’m really excited to join the booth for the U.S. Open, the Open Championship, the Travelers Championship and the Tour Championship this summer on USA Network and Golf Channel,” Furyk told Golfweek. “I had a great time calling the Arnold Palmer Invitational and Players Championship on Golf Channel and seeing how the broadcast team brings these events to life. I look forward to building off that experience and sharing my perspective with viewers starting next week at Shinnecock.”

Furyk will make his major championship broadcasting debut in the wee hours of June 18 as USA Network goes on the air at 6 a.m. ET for first-round coverage. He will also contribute to the lead-in coverage on the weekend.