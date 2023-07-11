Jul 8, 2023; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Allisen Corpuz tees off on the eighteenth hole during the third round of the U.S. Women’s Open golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Link. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

The 2023 U.S. Women’s Open delivered solid ratings and viewership for NBC Sports this past weekend. Playing at the beautiful Pebble Beach Golf Course and the upswing in women’s sports popularities, plus an exciting tournament, made for the most-watched U.S. Women’s Open since 2014, according to the network.

NBC issued a press release boasting the ratings and viewership numbers. Such notables include that the event was the most streamed women’s golf event in NBC Sports history.

The press release read:

NBC Sports’ comprehensive coverage of the 78th U.S. Women’s Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links resulted in the most-watched edition of the championship since 2014, highlighted by significant viewership gains on NBC and USA Network, as well as streaming milestones on Peacock and NBC Sports Digital. Across 20 hours of linear coverage on NBC and USA Network, the U.S. Women’s Open averaged a Total Audience Delivery of 895,000 viewers, up 118% vs. 2022 on NBC/USA (410,000 viewers) and up 47% vs. 2021 on NBC/GOLF (608,000 viewers).

The press release said the event was “the most-watched West Coast U.S. Women’s Open in 20 years,” which likely refers to the 2003 U.S. Women’s Open, which occurred at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club in North Plains, Oregon.

NBC also touted the event as “a Top 5 sports program on Sunday” and “the most-streamed women’s golf event in NBC Sports history, nearly tripling its consumption from a year ago.”

It’s a strong showing for women’s golf as women’s sports, on the whole, are seemingly on the rise this year. That, plus good golf, equaled a great situation for NBC Sports this weekend at Pebble Beach.

