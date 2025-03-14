Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

One of golf’s four major championships could be on the move. The USGA, the governing body that operates the U.S. Open and U.S. Women’s Open among about a dozen other national championships, has reportedly exited its exclusive negotiating window with NBC.

And now the USGA is “testing” the open market for its tournaments according to Josh Carpenter of Sports Business Journal.

NBC currently has the rights to carry USGA-sanctioned championships through 2026, meaning a new partner won’t come into the fold until at least 2027. The network began airing the U.S. Open in 2020 after Fox exited its 12-year pact with the USGA early, ceding rights to NBC through the remainder of the deal. Fox still covers about 60% of the annual rights fee, about $53 million per year, while NBC pays just $37 million.

Those economics could play a part in NBC’s decision to renew with the USGA or not. Since receiving the rights from Fox, they’ve gotten a sweetheart deal, paying well under market value to air events like the U.S. Open and U.S. Women’s Open. While NBC is still heavily involved in golf, having PGA Tour rights secured through 2030, the USGA’s asking price will undoubtedly play a huge role in the network’s decision to renew.

Per Sports Business Journal, “It’s unclear which networks or companies would be in the mix for the rights,” outside of NBC.

One factor in a potential renewal from NBC is its impending SpinCo, which will see Golf Channel, along with most of NBC’s other cable assets, spun off into a new company separate from the NBC broadcast network. The USGA’s many other championships aside from its major championships, such as the U.S. Amateur, the U.S. Senior Open, and the Walker Cup, are quite attractive properties for Golf Channel, but not so much for NBC’s broadcast network.

Sports Business Journal suggests that the USGA could split up its inventory, allowing broadcasters like NBC to duke it out for the majors, while selling its smaller championships to another entity.

While we’re still a couple years away from any changes on the U.S. Open-front, this is yet another story to monitor in the ever-changing golf media landscape.