Photo Credit: NBC

The final round of the 2025 U.S. Open encountered an unexpected snag when inclement weather arrived at Oakmont Country Club in Plum, Pennsylvania, resulting in a lengthy weather delay. However, NBC wasted little time in providing viewers with live golf action, even if it was from over a decade ago.

It’s not uncommon to see networks show tournaments of years past during weather delays. However, typically, we see networks try to correlate the courses by showing a past tournament at the same course where the current tournament is being played.

Instead, NBC opted to show the 2008 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course, which Tiger Woods famously won in a sudden-death playoff over Rocco Mediate.

Initially, NBC aired the final holes for the final couple of groups in Round 3 of the 2008 U.S. Open, which featured numerous highlights of Tiger Woods.

Then, after we received an update that play in the 2025 U.S. Open would resume at 5:45 PM EST, barring any significant change to the radar, the network opted to jump back to the 2008 U.S. Open, airing the final few holes of the tournament.

Naturally, there were several notable media members who were more than happy to relive one of Tiger Woods’ most memorable moments all over again, praising NBC for the decision to air the incredibly significant event.

“Facing a long weather delay and the loss of a huge Father’s Day audience, NBC breaks out Tiger at the 2008 U.S. Open. Works for me,” wrote Arizona radio host Dan Bickley.

Facing a long weather delay and the loss of a huge Father’s Day audience, NBC breaks out Tiger at the 2008 US Open. Works for me. — Dan Bickley (@danbickley) June 15, 2025

“NBC is showing the 2008 U.S. Open 3rd round during the weather delay. Picking up with Tiger on 13. Great job at keeping my attention,” wrote Jack Hirsh of Golf.com.

NBC is showing the 2008 U.S. Open 3rd round during the weather delay. Picking up with Tiger on 13. Great job at keeping my attention. pic.twitter.com/soPvLZF6q6 — Jack Hirsh (@JR_HIRSHey) June 15, 2025

However, others in the golf media would have preferred for NBC to air another tournament held at Oakmont Country Club to show some of the year-over-year differences in the course. Or, at the very least, show some highlights from the 2025 U.S. Open before jumping to a past tournament.

“NBC just straight from the horn to 2008 US Open Saturday?” wrote Tron Carter, a host of the No Laying Up podcast. “No booth or highlights or interviews or creative coverage? At least do another Oakmont year if you’re gonna quit on live coverage.”

NBC just straight from the horn to 2008 US Open Saturday? No booth or highlights or interviews or creative coverage? At least do another Oakmont year if you’re gonna quit on live coverage. — Tron Carter (@TronCarterNLU) June 15, 2025

“LOL at NBC choosing to show the THIRD ROUND of the 2008 US Open as their rain delay coverage. We couldn’t get the final round? Or anything from the last 5 years?” wrote John Miller, a Division-II college sports broadcaster.

LOL at NBC choosing to show the THIRD ROUND of the 2008 US Open as their rain delay coverage. We couldn’t get the final round? Or anything from the last 5 years? — John Miller (@John_TheVoice) June 15, 2025

On paper, it’s hard to blame NBC for falling back on the nostalgia of golf fans by showing one of Tiger Woods’s greatest highlights during the weather delay, mainly because on Father’s Day, any nostalgia involving Woods will undoubtedly appeal to most families.

Still, it could be argued that NBC hasn’t exactly highlighted the looming conclusion of this year’s U.S. Open, which is expected to finish on Sunday despite the delay after officially returning to play at 5:37 PM EST.