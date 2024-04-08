Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Tyrrell Hatton had a great weekend, helping Jon Rahm’s Legion XIII garner the LIV Golf Miami team victory at Trump National Doral.

However, it wasn’t all sunshine and roses on the way to victory, and mics picked up one particularly NSFW rant of his following a tee shot on Sunday

After hitting to start the 475-yard par-four 14th, Hatton’s drive kicked off the fairway and headed towards a wooded area. Unhappy with the placement and what it would mean for his next shop, the LIV golfer launched into a very expletive-laden rant that The CW probably wishes it could have bleeped.

Tyrrell Hatton is on one today. You’ve got to love how the coverage stays on him the whole time and even zooms in! 😅😅😅 pic.twitter.com/3V9PTfUy2M — Flushing It (@flushingitgolf) April 7, 2024

“That can reach those trees, can’t it?’ asked Hatten. ‘****ing what a w**k bounce that was… if it ****ing bounces left it’s fine.”

A deep inhale and sigh by the announcer wasn’t able to stop him from completing his pissed-off monologue.

“**** you,’ he said to himself. ‘****ing c***’.”

It wasn’t the Englishman’s only outburst on the day as his driver continued to let him down at critical moments.

Tyrrell Hatton is livid with his driver even though he is tied for the lead at LIV Miami. Remember when we were told these guys don’t care about winning? I think Tyrrell cares. pic.twitter.com/hZDaz3hEcD — Flushing It (@flushingitgolf) April 7, 2024

“****ing driver, man,” said Hatton after his shot sailed left.

To be fair, he finished eight-under-par and just three shots back of tournament winner Dean Burmester. We’d hate to hear what Hatton has to say on a day when he doesn’t make the cut.

A big part of the reason the LIV Golfer might have had such a hectic weekend was that his caddie, Mick Donaghy, “fell over” at dinner on Saturday night and had to go to the hospital.

“My caddie fell over last night after dinner,” Hatton told reporters. “Now, his reputation is an interesting one, so I don’t know how the fall really occurred. But either way, he landed on his shoulder.”

Both Hatton and Rahm had substitute caddies on their bags today. Hear why… pic.twitter.com/pUVETQ5lwj — LIV'r & Onions! (@LIVRandONIONS) April 7, 2024

It seems that Tyrrell Hatton is the living embodiment of LIV’s “Golf But Louder” mantra.

[Flushing It]