Following Friday’s second round of the DP World Tour Championship, Tyrrell Hatton sat only one shot behind leader Antoine Rozner. That’s the good news for Hatton. The bad news? Hatton’s position on the leaderboard means he’ll have to play the 18th hole at Jumeirah Golf Estates Earth Course twice more — and with high stakes.

Judging by what he said about the hole on Friday, Hatton is probably not looking forward to that.

Hatton’s drive on No. 18 was stellar on Friday. He hit the ball nearly 300 yards and into the middle of the fairway. But as Hatton was getting ready to hit his second shot on the par-five, microphones picked up Hatton offering some sharp criticism of the hole he was playing.

“Absolutely tragic,” a frustrated Hatton said to his caddie moments before hitting his shot. “I despise everything about this hole. Truly awful golf hole.”

safe to say Tyrell Hatton is not a fan of #18 🤣🐐 pic.twitter.com/RZrj2ZvFTL — Sam Altman-Fried (@jcarmona24) November 15, 2024

This is also not the first time Hatton’s frustration has shown on the golf course. It’s rarely hard to figure out what he’s thinking.

So, what was Hatton’s issue on Friday?

Most likely it was due to the fact that, despite hitting a great drive, Hatton’s only real option was to lay up. He had a chance at reaching the green in two shots but between the wind and the creek that runs through the hole, the risk far outweighed the reward. As it was, Hatton laid up into good position, found the green on his third shot, then two-putted for a par.

We can say Hatton’s par was routine — or even easy. But we can’t say it was drama-free.

