Credit: Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images; Joe Nugent (Joe Nugent @joenuge on X)

An intense storm rolled through the Columbus area and led to third-round play being suspended at the Memorial Tournament on Saturday at Muirfield Village Golf Club (Dublin, OH).

Roughly 30 minutes after play at the PGA Tour event was suspended, the storm caused a TV tower to go down near the 10th green.

Thankfully, nobody was injured.

Joe Nugent of Columbus’ NBC4 posted to X that the suspension in play gave “everyone time to seek shelter.”

TV tower goes down near the tenth green, showing how strong and fast that storm was, nobody injured and play was stopped about a half hour before it hit giving everyone time to seek shelter. the Memorial Tournament will restart at 7am tomorrow @nbc4i pic.twitter.com/H0q03BmmrK — Joe Nugent (@joenuge) June 6, 2026

Here are more videos of the scene:

The unsung hero of The Memorial Tournment will be Chad Mark and the ground crew. There is a tv tower down on 10 and limbs all over the course. I have no doubt tomorrow Jack’s Course will look perfect though as the finish the 3rd round and 4th Round pic.twitter.com/dWvrpSNQGR — Adam King (@AdamKing10TV) June 6, 2026

We are (clearly) in a weather delay at the Memorial Tournament pic.twitter.com/ABsFIo7ghQ — Kellyanne Stitts (@KellyanneStitts) June 6, 2026

So, that was a great job by everyone involved to get people to safety in what could have been a disastrous situation.

The third round of the Memorial Tournament is scheduled to resume on Sunday at 7:30 a.m. ET, and final-round action will begin a few hours later.

The third round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday will resume on Sunday at 7:30 a.m. Final-round tee times will be approximately 11 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. off Nos. 1 and 10 in groups of three. https://t.co/zqF8p5SmYD — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) June 6, 2026

CBS (2:30-6 p.m. for the final round on Sunday), Golf Channel, and ESPN+ have television coverage of the Memorial Tournament.