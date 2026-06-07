A storm knocks down a TV tower at the Memorial Tournament. Credit: Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images; Joe Nugent (Joe Nugent @joenuge on X) Credit: Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images; Joe Nugent (Joe Nugent @joenuge on X)
By Matt Clapp on

An intense storm rolled through the Columbus area and led to third-round play being suspended at the Memorial Tournament on Saturday at Muirfield Village Golf Club (Dublin, OH).

Roughly 30 minutes after play at the PGA Tour event was suspended, the storm caused a TV tower to go down near the 10th green.

Thankfully, nobody was injured.

Joe Nugent of Columbus’ NBC4 posted to X that the suspension in play gave “everyone time to seek shelter.”

Here are more videos of the scene:

So, that was a great job by everyone involved to get people to safety in what could have been a disastrous situation.

The third round of the Memorial Tournament is scheduled to resume on Sunday at 7:30 a.m. ET, and final-round action will begin a few hours later.

CBS (2:30-6 p.m. for the final round on Sunday), Golf Channel, and ESPN+ have television coverage of the Memorial Tournament.

About Matt Clapp

Matt is an editor/writer at The Comeback and Awful Announcing.

He can be reached by email at mclapp@thecomeback.com.

View all posts by Matt Clapp