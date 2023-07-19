Trey Wingo will lead coverage of NBC’s alternate Open Championship broadcast this week.

You may remember him from SportsCenter, NFL Live, ESPN’s golf coverage, or even his voiceover credits from NFL 2K5. As the 2023 Open Championship approaches, longtime sports anchor Trey Wingo wants to have fun.

NBC Sports teed Wingo up to lead coverage of its Open Championship All Access whip-around show as part of its coverage of the 2023 event from Liverpool. It’s the second consecutive major championship NBC will provide an alternate broadcast on Peacock. They will follow in the footsteps of several in the industry, like the Monday Night Football Manningcast and the Kay-Rod Cast of Sunday Night Baseball, among many others. And, thus far, Wingo is a fan of the idea. The show is set to take place in Connecticut while live coverage of the event goes on in Liverpool.

“If you want the traditional, ‘Hey, good evening!’ stuff, it’s there. But there’s something to be said about having people have a conversation while the events are going on,” Wingo told Awful Announcing. The former longtime ESPN anchor spoke highly of numerous alternate telecasts like the Manningcast and NFL RedZone. Based on the conversation, expect a laidback approach during the Open Championship All Access show.

The golf opportunity is not a new one for Wingo. At ESPN, he served as an on-air presence from 2009-15 on the network’s coverage of, fittingly, The Open Championship. He considered that “about as much fun as I had during my entire 25 years” at the Worldwide Leader. “I love golf; I’ve always loved golf,” Wingo added.

According to Wingo, he will be working alongside familiar faces on the production side from when he worked at ESPN. Billy Ray Brown will be his on-air partner for the alternate broadcast which will air on Thursday and Friday on Peacock from 10 AM – 3 PM ET.

And while he might be broadcasting via satellite from his vantage point, nothing beats being there live.

“It’s just fun to call live events,” Wingo said. “The most fun you can have.”

Currently, Trey is working at Caesars Sportsbook and Pro Football Network. The longtime anchor also plans to unite with longtime colleague Mark Schlereth during football season, a collaboration designed for the social media app STUNT. And in talking with him, Wingo expressed that since he departed from ESPN, “the last honestly three years have been the most fun I’ve had.”

So, come this year’s Open Championship, expect fun to be the name of the game. Peacock will broadcast The Open Championship All Access show during Rounds 1 & 2 of the 2023 Open Championship.