The 2024 Masters Tournament will forever go down in history as the final event broadcasted by legendary announcer Verne Lundquist.

Lundquist, who retired from all sports besides golf in the past couple of years decided that this weekend’s Masters, his 40th on the call, would mark a good permanent retirement spot for the 83-year-old.

One of Lundquist’s most memorable calls in his illustrious career came at the 2005 Masters when Tiger Woods chipped in a birdie on the 16th hole in the final round to give him a two-stroke lead over Chris DiMarco. Woods would go on to win the green jacket after a sudden death playoff with DiMarco, giving him his fourth Masters and ninth major overall.

“Oh, wow! In your life have you ever seen anything like that?!” Lundquist exclaimed as the dramatic shot careened towards the hole, settling on the edge for a second before falling in.

The shot, the call, and Woods’ overall Masters’ dominance linked the two men together.

It was only fitting that Woods made sure to go pay tribute to Lundquist at the 16th hole, where the veteran broadcaster is stationed.

“A man with magic in his hands, looked on by a man with magic in his voice. Those two, over the last 25 years, the definition of the Masters,” broadcaster Shane Bacon said about the two sharing a screen one last time.

Woods also made sure to shake Lundquist’s hand, resulting in a funny picture where a tree almost completely obstructs Lundquist.

