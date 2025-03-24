Credit: Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports

The news around Tiger Woods never stops, but after confirming in a social media post over the weekend that he is dating Vanessa Trump, the ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr., the 15-time major tournament champion golfer is asking for privacy.

“Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together,” Woods wrote on X. “At this time we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts.”

Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together. At this time we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts. pic.twitter.com/ETONf1pUmI — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) March 23, 2025

Woods was first seen with Vanessa Trump, who was married to Don Jr. from 2005-18, at his Genesis Invitational tournament at Torrey Pines in San Diego last month. Most believe that they met through their children, who both attend the Benjamin School in Palm Beach, Florida. Kai Trump and Charlie Woods both compete in juniors golf events.

However, as we just saw with the media reaction to the death of Woods’ mother and his ruptured Achilles’ tendon after the inaugural season of TGL, which he cofounded, privacy is hard to come by. Woods is one of the most famous and scrutinized athletes of all time, for better and worse. The idea that he could date someone closely connected to the First Family and avoid the spotlight is highly unlikely.

The absurdity of Woods’ request for privacy was pointed out quickly by Barstool Sports owner Dave Portnoy.

“Tiger asking for privacy for dating Don Jr ex wife is an all time ridiculous request,” he wrote on X.

Tiger asking for privacy for dating Don Jr ex wife is an all time ridiculous request. https://t.co/ZUyvLHvdvX — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) March 24, 2025

If the sports and news media were not willing to give Woods privacy amid reports of addiction and infidelity 15 years ago, they are unlikely to oblige his request to not cover an even more high-profile romance while his new partner’s former father-in-law is serving as president.

We all can debate the ethics of tabloid reporting and the ways in which athletes like Woods are affected by it, but one simple tweet is unlikely to change the course of how mainstream publications cover their relationship — let alone rags like TMZ or the New York Post.