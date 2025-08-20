Syndication: Palm Beach Post

The PGA Tour might begin to look very different as its new CEO, former NFL executive Brian Rolapp, takes charge.

Golf fans got the first hints of what that could mean on Wednesday. Rolapp gave his first State of the Tour address since being named CEO earlier this summer, and he made clear that there would be a complete reexamination of the PGA Tour’s current model. And none other than Tiger Woods will have an influential voice in the Tour’s changing landscape.

The Wall Street Journal‘s Andrew Beaton reports that Woods will head a new committee “charged with reimagining the very basics of the PGA Tour’s competitive model.” Such changes could include more limited fields, fewer events, and larger purses, all with the idea of having the circuit’s biggest stars compete together more often.

The PGA Tour, of course, has already implemented many of these changes to a certain degree. This weekend will mark the conclusion of the second season in which the Tour used its “signature events” model. Such events feature smaller fields than non-signature events, have larger purses, and don’t feature a 36-hole cut to ensure the Tour’s top draws are available for the weekend when the most television viewers are tuned in.

So it’s unclear exactly what type of restructuring the new committee will look at. But by the sounds of things, the changes could be seismic.

“Nothing’s off the table,” Woods said, per WSJ. “We’re going to run through a lot of different scenarios and a lot of different things that could happen.”

The committee includes five other players and longtime MLB executive Theo Epstein, who spearheaded baseball’s recent rule changes, including the pitch clock.

Rolapp echoes Woods’ remarks. “How do we look at the competitive model and look at the Tour and ultimately create the best Tour?” he said. “It’s truly a clean sheet of paper.”

The PGA Tour already has its schedule locked in for the 2026 season, so it would seem that any wholesale changes wouldn’t take hold until 2027 at the earliest. But these next few months will likely prove critical as the committee holds its first meetings.