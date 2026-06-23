Credit: Erik Dobratz

Tiger Woods was involved in a two-car rollover crash in March in Jupiter Island, FL, just five years after suffering career-altering leg injuries in a crash near the Los Angeles area, marking the fourth reckless driving incident for Woods since 2009.

The wreck resulted in Woods being charged with driving under the influence.

The 15-time men’s major champion pleaded not guilty to the DUI charge and, after issuing a statement acknowledging plans to step away “for a period of time to seek treatment,” it has been understood that Woods went abroad to enter rehabilitation treatment in Zurich, Switzerland.

“[Tiger Woods] did a breathalyzer test, blew triple zeroes. But when it came time for us to ask for a urinalysis test, he refused. And so, he’s been charged with DUI, with property damage, and refusal to submit to a lawful test… No one was injured.” pic.twitter.com/xEh0uhpLg4 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 27, 2026

On Tuesday, Woods made his first appearance since the rehab stint, introducing PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp in a press conference announcing sweeping changes.

“It has been a privilege to work with all the committee members and especially my fellow player directors,” Woods, who has served as a leader on the Tour’s Future Competition Committee, said.

“I’m proud of the work we’ve done, and I’m grateful to everyone who’s contributed along the way,” he continued, speaking nervously at times. “We have to look forward and beyond today and over the horizon to set up the PGA TOUR and our sport for the future generations of players and fans. And with that, I would like to introduce the CEO of the PGA TOUR, Brian Rolapp.”

The tour announced major changes starting in 2028, following the approval of a series of recommendations from the committee, including two concurrent running series, a Championship Series and a Challenger Series, featuring the promotion and relegation of players and the introduction of match play to the Tour’s postseason.

In an appearance on the Awful Announcing Podcast in April, Trey Wingo cast doubt on Woods’s chances of competing on the Tour again, citing “much bigger issues” that Woods needs to get resolved before he can think of competing on a golf course again. Woods’s public perception has been altered forever by his issues off the course, but it’s great to see him remain involved with a sport he’s had such an oversized influence on.