Credit: Greg Lovett/Palm Beach Post/ USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images; ESPN; CNN; The Golf Channel

Tiger Woods was involved in a rollover crash on Friday in Jupiter Island, FL, five years after suffering significant leg injuries in a well-documented crash near Los Angeles.

The news emerged shortly after 3 p.m. ET, but with vague details circulating across media outlets and social media until a press conference from Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek offered more specifics at 5 p.m, explaining that Woods was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

Here’s a look at how ESPN networks, The Golf Channel, and CNN approached the breaking news and Budensiek press conference.

At 3:37 p.m., during second-round coverage of the Texas Children’s Houston Open, The Golf Channel shared news of the Woods crash, along with a screenshot of an X post and a photo of the scene.

Golf Channel addresses news of Tiger Woods’ car crash during coverage of the Texas Children’s Houston Open. pic.twitter.com/ZC3tUYodOk — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 27, 2026

At 3:44 p.m., CNN delivered a breaking news report about the Woods crash.

CNN breaks into coverage with news that Tiger Woods was involved in a rollover crash in Florida. pic.twitter.com/nJfcLBPSyi — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 27, 2026

ESPN began relaying news of a Woods crash on the BottomLine around 3:30 p.m. while showing live action of the women’s NCAA Tournament Sweet 16.

At 3:55 p.m., during a third-quarter break in the action of the Notre Dame-Vanderbilt Sweet 16 game, ESPN anchor Zubin Mehenti delivered the breaking news.

The Budensiek press conference arrived at 5 p.m., and it was shown live on The Golf Channel and ESPN2 (as ESPN had the women’s NCAA Tournament coverage). The Golf Channel press conference cut into the Texas Children’s Houston Open, with the network informing viewers that the golf coverage could be found on its website.

“[Tiger Woods] did a breathalyzer test, blew triple zeroes. But when it came time for us to ask for a urinalysis test, he refused. And so, he’s been charged with DUI, with property damage, and refusal to submit to a lawful test… No one was injured.” pic.twitter.com/xEh0uhpLg4 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 27, 2026

With ESPN showing the Women’s NCAA Tournament, ESPN2 went live to the Martin County Sheriff’s press conference about the Tiger Woods crash live at 5 p.m. ET. https://t.co/gv9Y6RPleP pic.twitter.com/JAe5z6F1p6 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 27, 2026

“Our DUI investigators came to the scene here, and Mr. Woods did exemplify signs of impairment,” Budensiek explained in the press conference. “They did several tests on him. Of course, he did explain the injuries and the surgeries that he had. We did take that into account. But they did do some in-depth roadside tests, and when it was determined, he was placed under arrest and taken to the Martin County Jail.”

“At the Martin County Jail, and even on scene, we really weren’t suspicious of alcohol being involved in this case, and that proved to be true at the jail,” Budensiek continued. “Mr. Woods did a breathalyzer test, blew triple zeroes. But when it came time for us to ask for a urinalysis test, he refused. And so, he’s been charged with DUI, with property damage, and refusal to submit to a lawful test. In the crash, no one was injured. Mr. Woods did not seem to be injured at all, and the other gentlemen were not injured.”