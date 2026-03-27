Tiger Woods and breaking news of his 2026 car crash. Credit: Greg Lovett/Palm Beach Post/ USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images; ESPN; CNN; The Golf Channel Credit: Greg Lovett/Palm Beach Post/ USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images; ESPN; CNN; The Golf Channel
By Matt Clapp on

Tiger Woods was involved in a rollover crash on Friday in Jupiter Island, FL, five years after suffering significant leg injuries in a well-documented crash near Los Angeles.

The news emerged shortly after 3 p.m. ET, but with vague details circulating across media outlets and social media until a press conference from Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek offered more specifics at 5 p.m, explaining that Woods was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

Here’s a look at how ESPN networks, The Golf Channel, and CNN approached the breaking news and Budensiek press conference.

At 3:37 p.m., during second-round coverage of the Texas Children’s Houston Open, The Golf Channel shared news of the Woods crash, along with a screenshot of an X post and a photo of the scene.

At 3:44 p.m., CNN delivered a breaking news report about the Woods crash.

ESPN began relaying news of a Woods crash on the BottomLine around 3:30 p.m. while showing live action of the women’s NCAA Tournament Sweet 16.

At 3:55 p.m., during a third-quarter break in the action of the Notre Dame-Vanderbilt Sweet 16 game, ESPN anchor Zubin Mehenti delivered the breaking news.

The Budensiek press conference arrived at 5 p.m., and it was shown live on The Golf Channel and ESPN2 (as ESPN had the women’s NCAA Tournament coverage). The Golf Channel press conference cut into the Texas Children’s Houston Open, with the network informing viewers that the golf coverage could be found on its website.

“Our DUI investigators came to the scene here, and Mr. Woods did exemplify signs of impairment,” Budensiek explained in the press conference. “They did several tests on him. Of course, he did explain the injuries and the surgeries that he had. We did take that into account. But they did do some in-depth roadside tests, and when it was determined, he was placed under arrest and taken to the Martin County Jail.”

“At the Martin County Jail, and even on scene, we really weren’t suspicious of alcohol being involved in this case, and that proved to be true at the jail,” Budensiek continued. “Mr. Woods did a breathalyzer test, blew triple zeroes. But when it came time for us to ask for a urinalysis test, he refused. And so, he’s been charged with DUI, with property damage, and refusal to submit to a lawful test. In the crash, no one was injured. Mr. Woods did not seem to be injured at all, and the other gentlemen were not injured.”

About Matt Clapp

Matt is an editor/writer at The Comeback and Awful Announcing.

He can be reached by email at mclapp@thecomeback.com.

View all posts by Matt Clapp