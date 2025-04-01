Syndication: Palm Beach Post

With today being April Fools Day, you have to keep your head on a swivel on social media when it comes to any athlete or celebrity sharing some kind of breaking news on social media that seems too good or too wild to be true. Enter Tiger Woods.

If there’s one athlete that you would not think would be a candidate for an April Fools Day gag, it would be Tiger Woods. This is the same guy that announced his new relationship with Vanessa Trump to the world in a social media post and asked his 6.4 million followers for privacy in the same post. Beyond that, throughout his entire life in the public eye, Woods’ famously stoic persona has never been confused with the personality of Peyton Manning.

But on April 1st, Tiger “shocked the world” with a tweet saying that he was coming back to play in the Masters just a few weeks after rupturing his Achilles tendon, pretty much ending any hope of him playing competitive golf in 2025.

I can’t believe I am saying this, but a few weeks after rupturing my left Achilles, the sleeping in a hyperbaric chamber plus the explosive lifts my doctors and trainers have me ready to play the Masters next week! Can’t wait! See y’all on the course. — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) April 1, 2025

Who does Tiger Woods think he is, Aaron Rodgers?

Of course a few moments later, Woods shared that he was indeed not playing in the Masters, tweeting out that his Achilles was “still a mess.” And then in a truly shocking moment, Woods added a smiley face to the tweet. This is not the stone cold killer that we saw destroy the competition on the course for decades. Who is this guy and what has this relationship with Vanessa Trump done to him?

P.S. April Fools my Achilles is still a mess 🙂 https://t.co/H1Y1AOgn2v — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) April 1, 2025

April Fools gags are pretty well played out in 2025. They are either way too obvious or way too ridiculous to really make an impact. This certainly falls in the former category. There’s no way that there would be anyone out there in the known universe who could actually believe that a 49 year old man whose body has already been through so much trauma could recover from a torn achilles in just a few weeks to play in the biggest golf tournament in the world.

Honestly, who in their right mind could be gullible enough to….

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

Amazing. Good luck, Tiger — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) April 1, 2025

Nevermind.