In 2000, Tiger Woods enjoyed one of the greatest seasons not just in the history of golf — but any sport. And on Sunday, fans will get a chance to relive that season with Tiger 2000, a PGA Tour Original production.

A trailer was released on Friday via the Golf on CBS X (formerly Twitter) account with the caption, “An exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at a season that may never be matched.”

An exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at a season that may never be matched. Watch “PGA TOUR Originals: TIGER 2000” Sunday at 2pm ET on CBS and streaming on @paramountplus pic.twitter.com/4UPykZtKQ9 — Golf on CBS ⛳ (@GolfonCBS) April 18, 2025

The trailer features present-day interviews with Woods as well as his swing coach at the time, Butch Harmon.

In 2000, Woods won nine of the 20 tournaments he entered, including three of the four majors. His triumphs at the U.S. Open and Open Championship, coupled with his earlier wins at the 1997 Masters and 1999 PGA Championship, gave Woods the career Grand Slam. Woods’ win at the U.S. Open was by a record 15 shots, while his Open Championship win came by eight shots and set a then record for lowest score in relation to par (-19) at any major. Woods then won his second-straight PGA Championship in a dramatic playoff over Bob May, giving him three straight majors. In April 2001, he won the Masters, completing the Tiger Slam.

Tiger’s dominance at the time often created a feeling among golfers that the real tournament was for second place. Some interviews with his peers shown in the trailer hint at that.

Davis Love III is heard saying, “A lot of times when I’d get out there on the golf course and I’m just like, ‘I got nothing for this guy.'”

Rocco Mediate, meanwhile, said, “It’s a whole different sport he played.”

Tiger 2000 will air on Sunday, April 20, at 2 p.m. ET.