Screengrab via YouTube

The Skins Game was once a holiday tradition on Thanksgiving weekend for golf fans. And thanks to Amazon Prime Video, it is making an appearance for the first time since 2008.

Amazon will be bringing back the iconic golf event that features four of the biggest stars in the game playing a unique competition with money on the line for every hole won. The original event ran from 1983-2008 in November and December and featured some of the biggest stars in the game in its earliest years. In later competitions, the starpower and ratings both dropped off, leading to its eventual cancelation.

However, reports last year indicated that the event was making a comeback with a targeted Black Friday showing. And who else but Amazon is ready to pick up the torch and televise the event on the biggest shopping day of the year.

Amazon made it official in an announcement on Tuesday. And the four golfers revealed for the event aren’t lacking in name recognition and popularity. Reigning Tour Champion Tommy Fleetwood, two-time major winner Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, and Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley will be the participants. Judging on the performances during last month’s Ryder Cup, you would probably bet the house on Fleetwood. The competition will take place at Panther National in South Florida, a new course designed by Thomas and Jack Nicklaus.

But The Skins Game will be far from the only sporting event show on Amazon during Black Friday. In fact, the comeback of the historic golf showcase will be the first of four broadcasts in an incredible quadrupleheader of live sports.

The Skins Game will have an early morning start time of 9 a.m. ET and lead directly into Amazon’s annual Black Friday NFL game. Following the NFL game, Amazon will air an NBA doubleheader thanks to their new rights package with the association.

“The PGA TOUR is proud to bring back the iconic Skins Game as the kickoff to the sports calendar’s biggest day of the year,” said Chris Wandell, PGA TOUR Senior Vice President, Media in the Amazon press release. “With four of our game’s biggest stars competing in a modern reimagining of this nostalgic event, fans around the world are in for a treat this Black Friday as the TOUR tees off a full day of sports action on Prime Video.”

It’ll be Amazon’s first foray into the world of professional golf and will serve as a nice precursor to the streamer’s extended coverage of The Masters next spring where they will add a few hours to early round coverage. It will also kick off a full day of sports coverage combining the PGA Tour, the NFL, and the NBA like we’ve never seen before.