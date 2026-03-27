Syndication: Palm Beach Post

TGL, the tech-infused simulator golf league co-founded by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, had a predictably strong end to its second season.

On Tuesday, Game 2 of the TGL finals, which marked Woods’ return to competitive golf after more than a year rehabbing from injury, averaged 989,000 viewers on ESPN, per Josh Carpenter of Sports Business Journal. The audience was the second-largest in the league’s two-year history, falling just short of its all-time high of one million viewers for Woods’ debut match in January 2025.

Per Carpenter, viewership for Tuesday’s match peaked at 1.15 million viewers and averaged 1.05 million for the final hour of the match, which saw Woods’ Jupiter Links fall in a rout to Los Angeles Golf Club. The match well surpassed TGL’s previous season-high of 793,000 viewers for a January match between Jupiter and New York.

Viewership for TGL’s postseason increased 42% year-over-year, averaging 618,000 viewers in 2026 versus 434,000 viewers in 2025. However, three of the four postseason matches this season aired on ESPN (with one match on ESPN2), while last year’s playoffs saw just two matches air on the flagship network.

TGL did see a modest year-over-year decline across the entirety of the 2026 season, which averaged 488,000 viewers compared to 498,000 viewers in 2025. However, the trajectory for each season looks rather different. TGL’s first year started strong but ended with significantly weaker audiences. In its sophomore season, TGL was steadier and held onto its audience much later into the year. For instance, Carpenter notes that TGL averaged 556,000 viewers in March this season compared to just 322,000 in the month last season.

It’s important to note, this is the first TGL season measured under Nielsen’s new Big Data + Panel methodology, which has generally served to increase viewership for live sports compared to prior years. In the context of many other sports setting multiyear viewership highs, partly due to Nielsen’s new methods, to see TGL post a decline, however modest, isn’t the most encouraging note to end on.

TGL now enters its offseason in search of a new media rights agreement. The league will have an exclusive negotiating window with ESPN, but could very well end up taking its rights to the open market if no deal is reached with the Worldwide Leader during that period. Golf Channel, now operating under the Versant umbrella, would be a logical landing spot for at least some TGL inventory. TMRW Sports, the Mike McCarley-led entity which founded TGL alongside Woods and McIlroy, is also on the market with WTGL rights, the women’s version of TGL set to launch following the LPGA Tour season.

The past two seasons have set a pretty reasonable baseline audience for the league, though not one that networks will necessarily break the bank for. Between now and next season, TGL will find out how the market truly values its experiment, and if networks see potential in this cross between sport and alternate reality.