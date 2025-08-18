Syndication: Palm Beach Post

TGL, the tech-infused simulator golf league spearheaded by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, is gearing up for its second season. And for the first time, TGL will air on broadcast television.

After its first season aired across ESPN and ESPN2, TGL will debut its second season Sunday, December 28 at 3 p.m. ET on ABC, the league announced on Monday. Reigning champions Atlanta Drive GC, featuring golfers like Justin Thomas and Patrick Cantlay, will take on New York Golf Club, featuring Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele.

Earlier this year, TGL made waves in its inaugural season, drawing largely positive reviews and securing solid viewership. Interestingly, this match will air directly against Week 17 NFL broadcasts on both CBS and Fox, including a marquee matchup between the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles and the Buffalo Bills.

Given the competition, TGL might not get quite the same viewership pop as one might expect by airing on a broadcast network. However, counter-programming the NFL has been a fairly decent strategy for other sports properties like the WNBA in the past. Perhaps the overlap in TGL can draw a golf-starved audience in the dead of winter regardless of if the NFL is playing at the same time.

TGL’s primary value proposition in its debut season was to provide ESPN content in one of the deadest parts of the sports calendar: Monday and Tuesday nights after football season and before the NBA and NHL postseason begins. The league’s Season 2 launch will be the rare instance it can play on a Sunday without conflicting with the PGA Tour schedule.