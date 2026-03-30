Credit: © Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

We now know who will be sitting in the Butler Cabin for Amazon’s Masters debut.

NBC’s Dan Hicks revealed during the Houston Open telecast this weekend that Terry Gannon will serve as the host for Prime Video’s Masters coverage on Thursday and Friday, manning the iconic Butler Cabin location from 1-3 p.m. ET both days before ESPN takes over for its traditional 3-7 p.m. window.

Per @DanHicksNBC on the Houston Open telecast, @terrygannon83 will be Amazon’s host at @TheMasters from Butler Cabin Thurs & Friday from 1-3pm ET. Cool gig in what has been a wild year for Terry.#TheMasters #golf — Jeremy Schilling (@jschil) March 28, 2026

The streamer will exclusively air main feed coverage of the first and second rounds between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. ET on Thursday and Friday, leading directly in to ESPN’s traditional broadcast window beginning at 3 p.m. Previously, there was no main feed produced until ESPN came on the air at 3 p.m., leaving fans to stream only featured groups and select holes throughout the morning and early afternoon.

The new Prime Video window will add four hours of new coverage across Thursday and Friday, and it will be manned by Gannon, whose workload has considerably expanded this past year beyond golf. He is one of NBC’s play-by-play voices for the NBA on NBC, handling secondary games as NBC works through its first NBA season since 2002. He also called figure skating and co-hosted the opening ceremony at the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics in February alongside Mary Carillo and Shaun White, and then hosted the closing ceremony with Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir.

Butler Cabin has been part of Masters television for decades, most famously as the backdrop for the Green Jacket ceremony on Sunday. That’s where Gannon, who will be joined by Jack Nicklaus, will be hosting from when Amazon’s coverage kicks off Thursday afternoon.