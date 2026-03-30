Jan 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Peacock play-by-play announcer Terry Gannon during the game between the Michigan Wolverines and the UCLA Bruins at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images Credit: © Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
By Sam Neumann on

We now know who will be sitting in the Butler Cabin for Amazon’s Masters debut.

NBC’s Dan Hicks revealed during the Houston Open telecast this weekend that Terry Gannon will serve as the host for Prime Video’s Masters coverage on Thursday and Friday, manning the iconic Butler Cabin location from 1-3 p.m. ET both days before ESPN takes over for its traditional 3-7 p.m. window.

The streamer will exclusively air main feed coverage of the first and second rounds between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. ET on Thursday and Friday, leading directly in to ESPN’s traditional broadcast window beginning at 3 p.m. Previously, there was no main feed produced until ESPN came on the air at 3 p.m., leaving fans to stream only featured groups and select holes throughout the morning and early afternoon.

The new Prime Video window will add four hours of new coverage across Thursday and Friday, and it will be manned by Gannon, whose workload has considerably expanded this past year beyond golf. He is one of NBC’s play-by-play voices for the NBA on NBC, handling secondary games as NBC works through its first NBA season since 2002. He also called figure skating and co-hosted the opening ceremony at the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics in February alongside Mary Carillo and Shaun White, and then hosted the closing ceremony with Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir.

Butler Cabin has been part of Masters television for decades, most famously as the backdrop for the Green Jacket ceremony on Sunday. That’s where Gannon, who will be joined by Jack Nicklaus, will be hosting from when Amazon’s coverage kicks off Thursday afternoon.

About Sam Neumann

Since the beginning of 2023, Sam has been a staff writer for Awful Announcing and The Comeback. A 2021 graduate of Temple University, Sam is a Charlotte native, who currently calls Greenville, South Carolina his home. He also has a love/hate relationship with the New York Mets and Jets.

View all posts by Sam Neumann