Credit: Gary Striewski, JuJu Chan

The Travelers Championship took place last week in Cromwell, Connecticut, which is just a half hour from ESPN’s campus in Bristol. So it stood to reason that PGA Tour golfers and Worldwide Leader employees might find themselves in the same spaces.

What we didn’t expect was that it would cause some messy social media drama.

Our story begins on Saturday, when ESPN’s Gary Striewski, who anchors SportsCenter: AM and SC+, posted a TikTok video about a coffee shop encounter with an unnamed pro golfer and his “girlfriend/fiancée/wife.” Recognizing the WAG from her social media videos, Striewski found a table next to her and, while the golfer was retrieving their drinks, he leaned over and asked, “Has anyone spotted you yet?”

As he tells it, she looked at him derisively and said, “I guess now?” Striewski says he then went silent, turned around, and ate his meal, adding that he was later recognized and had a positive interaction with that person. The SportsCenter anchor also added commentary that, if you publicize yourself through social media or otherwise, there’s an expectation that you’ll be recognized in public, implying it’s something to be accepted positively.

It didn’t take long for people to put two and two together and realize Striewski was referring to PGA golfer Sahith Theegala and his fiancée, Juju Chan, who has almost 47,000 Instagram followers and over 68,000 TikTok followers. And it didn’t take long for the video to reach Chan, who offered a rebuttal to his POV.